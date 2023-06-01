×
Thursday's Digital Daily: June 1, 2023

Pregnant Rihanna Releases Cheeky Savage x Fenty T-shirts With Safe-sex Messages

The singer and entrepreneur also modeled the new flocked logo mesh slipdress from her brand.

Rihanna in the Savage x Fenty "Use a Condom" T-Shirt. Courtesy of Savage x Fenty

Rihanna is giving maternity style a playful update.

The singer’s brand Savage x Fenty released two limited-edition oversized graphic T-shirts on Thursday, with Rihanna modeling one of them on Instagram.

Expecting her second child with A$AP Rocky, Rihanna covered her baby bump with Savage x Fenty’s new “Use a Condom” T-shirt. The piece is made from 100 percent cotton and has a knit logo collar.

Rihanna in the Savage x Fenty “Use a Condom” T-shirt. Courtesy of Savage x Fenty

For their latest collection drop, Savage x Fenty is also pushing its “I’m a Virgin” T-shirt in sky blue and, for the first time, the brand is introducing the YOUniversal Lounge collection featuring French terry fabric in hoodies and pants.

Last week Rihanna stepped out in a black-flocked slipped logo dress from Savage x Fenty that’s now available on the brand’s website. Rihanna completed the look wearing a black bra and panties underneath, layering a buttery black leather moto jacket over her lingerie ensemble. She completed her look with sparkling pointy-toe pumps and accessorized with cat-eye sunglasses.

Rihanna wearing the flocked logo mesh slip. Courtesy of Savage x Fenty

Rihanna revealed her current pregnancy in February during her Super Bowl halftime performance. During the show, the singer donned a head-to-toe red ensemble, including a red puffer coat from Alaïa, red MM6 Margiela x Salomon sneakers and a red Loewe jumpsuit. Two of the most notable details of the jumpsuit were a red breastplate and the baby bump that was revealed when she gave her side profile to the audience.

In May, Rihanna celebrated Savage x Fenty’s fifth anniversary with new launches, including products across its lingerie, loungewear and sports categories. Last August, Savage x Fenty added loungewear to its assortment as the label focused on growing new categories. New products included joggers, hoodies, T-shirts, onesies, slips, tank tops, shorts and leggings.

