Prince Jackson and Girlfriend Molly Schirmang Don Complementary Colors in Blue Blazer and Orange Maje Skirt for 100 Women Matter Gala

Prince Jackson, the son of the late pop music icon Michael Jackson, arrived at the Mike Tyson Cares and We2Matter’s 100 Women Matter Celebrity Fundraiser Gala in Beverly Hills on Thursday alongside his girlfriend, Molly Schirmang. The couple coordinated by wearing complementary colors for the occasion.

Jackson wore a classic blue sport coat paired with a white crewneck T-shirt and medium-wash jeans. He accessorized the casual and formal blend look with a statement pendant necklace.

Prince Jackson Getty Images

Schirmang wore a rust orange sleeveless crop top with a scalloped neckline. She coordinated the top with a floral geometric miniskirt by Maje that featured white trim pockets. She accessorized the look with a small brown purse.

Molly Schirmang and Prince Jackson Getty Images

We2Matter is a charity founded by Mike Tyson and his family to help former female prisoners rejoin society. The 100 Women Matter gala helps raise funds to empower 100 incarcerated women to offer them reentry resources and support.

Prince Jackson is the eldest son of Michael Jackson. The media personality has made philanthropy a big focus in his life. In October 2022, he hosted the annual Thriller Halloween Party. The event helped raise awareness for the Dee Dee Jackson Foundation, which helps people who have suffered great loss, and his own charity, the Heal Los Angeles Foundation, which aims to raise the quality of life for Los Angeles inner-city youth.

Prince Jackson recently hinted at his involvement with his father’s biopic film “Michael,” when he posted a photo on Instagram about a production meeting for the film. His cousin Jaafar Jackson will play his uncle in the movie, marking the young actor’s first major film role. Jaafar Jackson is the second-youngest son of songwriter, producer and Jackson 5 member Jermaine Jackson, one of Jackson’s brothers.

“Michael” will depict the legendary musician’s legacy and revisit some of the best performances of his career.