Princess Beatrice Channels the ’80s in Floral Beulah London Dress at Royal Ascot 2023

The royal was accompanied by her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi attend Royal Ascot.
ASCOT, ENGLAND - JUNE 20: Zara Tindall attends day one of Royal Ascot 2023 at Ascot Racecourse on June 20, 2023 in Ascot, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
ASCOT, ENGLAND - JUNE 20: Princess Anne, Princess Royal attends day one of Royal Ascot 2023 at Ascot Racecourse on June 20, 2023 in Ascot, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Day One of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, Berkshire, UK, on the 20th June 2023. 20 Jun 2023 Pictured: Day One of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, Berkshire, UK, on the 20th June 2023. Photo credit: James Whatling / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA997692_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
ASCOT, ENGLAND - JUNE 20: Hana Cross attends day one of Royal Ascot 2023 at Ascot Racecourse on June 20, 2023 in Ascot, England. (Photo by Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images for Royal Ascot)
Princess Beatrice brought spring florals to Royal Ascot on Tuesday in Ascot, England. She was accompanied by her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

The princess opted for an ’80s-inspired floral midi dress with puff sleeves and a ruffled collar. The Beulah London piece featured a pink rose print. Beatrice added nude Chanel slingbacks and a mini tote bag with a circular tortoiseshell handle.

A fuchsia Juliette Botterill hat affixed with a large bow completed the royal’s look, while her strawberry blond hair was styled in a long wavy ponytail.

Day One of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, Berkshire, UK, on the 20th June 2023. 20 Jun 2023 Pictured: Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Photo credit: James Whatling / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA997914_024.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi attend Royal Ascot. James Whatling / MEGA

Mozzi, meanwhile, wore a classic men’s morning suit with tails, gray trousers and a beige waistcoat. The businessman accessorized with a pastel pink tie, black lace-up Oxfords and a matching top hat.

At Ascot racecourse, Beatrice and Mozzi mingled with cousins Zara and Mike Tindall. Beatrice and Zara’s aunt and uncle, King Charles III and Queen Camilla, were also in attendance.

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Beatrice, Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall attend Royal Ascot.
Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Beatrice, Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall attend Royal Ascot. James Whatling / MEGA

Beulah London is a brand favored by several royals, including Beatrice’s cousins, Kate Middleton, The Princess of Wales and Lady Gabriella Windsor.

The label was founded by nobility — specifically, Lady Natasha Rufus Isaacs, the daughter of the 4th Marquess of Reading. Royals from Denmark and Norway have also worn her designs.

Day One of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, Berkshire, UK, on the 20th June 2023. 20 Jun 2023 Pictured: Day One of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, Berkshire, UK, on the 20th June 2023. Photo credit: James Whatling / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA997692_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Princess Beatrice attends Royal Ascot. James Whatling / MEGA

Princess Beatrice and Mozzi began dating in 2018. They married two years later at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor. Beatrice and Mozzi welcomed their daughter Sienna in 2021. The princess also has one stepson, Christopher Woolf, who is Mozzi’s son with his ex-fiancée, Dara Huang.

