Princess Beatrice’s Easter Dress Nods to Her Aunt Sophie’s Wardrobe

Princess Beatrice arrived at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on Sunday for Easter Mattins, opting for an Easter-friendly pastel color.

Beatrice wore a pastel pink dress with black braiding detail on the sleeves and a black belted bow at the waist from Emilia Wickstead. She coordinated the dress with black suede pumps from Aquazurra and accessorized with a black clutch bag from Dune London and a black sequin fascinator with white ruffle trim.

Princess Beatrice attends the Easter Mattins Service at St. Georges Chapel, Windsor Castle on Easter Sunday in Windsor, Berkshire, UK, on April 9. News Licensing / MEGA

The outfit took inspiration from her aunt Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh’s wardrobe. In 2018, Sophie wore the same style on the first day of the 2018 Royal Ascot.

Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and Prince Edward at Royal Ascot Day 1 on June 19, 2018. Getty Images

This wasn’t Beatrice’s first time trying on the pink Emilia Wickstead dress either. In 2019, she wore the same ensemble for a public appearance at Trooping the Color.

Beatrice and Sophie are known for their close relationship and for recycling fashion, often re-wearing outfits.

Beatrice wasn’t the only member of the royal family who took a sustainable approach to style for Easter this year. Catherine, Princess of Wales, best known as Kate Middleton, re-wore a royal blue Catherine Walker coat that she previously wore for the Commonwealth Service in March 2022.

Middleton, Prince William and their three children all opted for a blue color palette for Sunday Easter Service. William and Prince George wore matching navy suits, while Prince Louis wore a navy suit jacket and light blue shorts. Princess Charlotte wore a layered navy coat over a blue-and-white floral dress.

The royal family’s 2023 Easter service in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on Sunday marked the first Easter without Queen Elizabeth II. The moment also marked Prince Louis’ Easter service debut. Other royals attended the event as well, including King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla, Zara Tindall, and Princess Anne.