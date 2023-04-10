×
Princess Beatrice’s Easter Dress Nods to Her Aunt Sophie’s Wardrobe

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, wore the same Emilia Wickstead dress for Royal Ascot in June 2018.

Members of The Royal Family attend the Easter Mattins Service at St. Georges Chapel, Windsor Castle on Easter Sunday in Windsor, Berkshire, UK, on the 9th April 2023. 09 Apr 2023 Pictured: Lia Tindall, Mike Tindall, Zara Tindall, Lena Tindall, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Beatrice. Photo credit: James Whatling / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA967376_012.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Members of The Royal Family attend the Easter Mattins Service at St. Georges Chapel, Windsor Castle on Easter Sunday in Windsor, Berkshire, UK, on April 9. James Whatling / MEGA

Princess Beatrice arrived at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on Sunday for Easter Mattins, opting for an Easter-friendly pastel color.

Beatrice wore a pastel pink dress with black braiding detail on the sleeves and a black belted bow at the waist from Emilia Wickstead. She coordinated the dress with black suede pumps from Aquazurra and accessorized with a black clutch bag from Dune London and a black sequin fascinator with white ruffle trim.

The Royal Family attend the Easter service at St George's Chapel, Windsor.The King and Queen, the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and their children,Lady Louise and son James, Princess Anne and Prince Andrew. Material must be credited "News Licensing" unless otherwise agreed. 100% surcharge if not credited. Online rights need to be cleared separately. Strictly one time use only subject to agreement with News Licensing. 09 Apr 2023 Pictured: The Royal Family attend the Easter service at St George's Chapel, Windsor.The King and Queen, the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and their children,Lady Louise and son James, Princess Anne , Prince Andrew and Princess Beatrice. Material must be credited "News Licensing" unless otherwise agreed. 100% surcharge if not credited. Online rights need to be cleared separately. Strictly one time use only subject to agreement with News Licensing. Photo credit: News Licensing / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA967232_028.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Princess Beatrice attends the Easter Mattins Service at St. Georges Chapel, Windsor Castle on Easter Sunday in Windsor, Berkshire, UK, on April 9. News Licensing / MEGA

The outfit took inspiration from her aunt Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh’s wardrobe. In 2018, Sophie wore the same style on the first day of the 2018 Royal Ascot.

ASCOT, ENGLAND - JUNE 19: Sophie, Countess of Wessex and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex (R) attend Royal Ascot Day 1 at Ascot Racecourse on June 19, 2018 in Ascot, United Kingdom. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and Prince Edward at Royal Ascot Day 1 on June 19, 2018. Getty Images

This wasn’t Beatrice’s first time trying on the pink Emilia Wickstead dress either. In 2019, she wore the same ensemble for a public appearance at Trooping the Color.

Beatrice and Sophie are known for their close relationship and for recycling fashion, often re-wearing outfits.

Beatrice wasn’t the only member of the royal family who took a sustainable approach to style for Easter this year. Catherine, Princess of Wales, best known as Kate Middleton, re-wore a royal blue Catherine Walker coat that she previously wore for the Commonwealth Service in March 2022.

Middleton, Prince William and their three children all opted for a blue color palette for Sunday Easter Service. William and Prince George wore matching navy suits, while Prince Louis wore a navy suit jacket and light blue shorts. Princess Charlotte wore a layered navy coat over a blue-and-white floral dress.

The royal family’s 2023 Easter service in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on Sunday marked the first Easter without Queen Elizabeth II. The moment also marked Prince Louis’ Easter service debut. Other royals attended the event as well, including King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla, Zara Tindall, and Princess Anne.

