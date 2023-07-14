Princess Beatrice Thinks Pink in Emilia Wickstead Maxi Dress at Wimbledon 2023

Princess Beatrice was among the British royals who attended Wimbledon 2023, arriving on Day 12 of the tennis tournament in a pink look.

Beatrice wore the Marione dress by Emilia Wickstead, which featured a fit-and-flare silhouette and long sleeves. The royal coordinated her dress, which included a sharp collar and thin belt, with a straw clutch for a summer-ready touch.

Edoardo Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice WireImage

Alongside the princess was her husband, Edoardo Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi, who wore a navy suit with a classic black tie. The couple have been married since 2020. The pair joined others at the tournament event, including Princess Michael of Kent and Lady Helen Taylor, who wore the spring garden print maxi shirt dress by Me+Em.

Edoardo Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice WireImage

Princess Beatrice is the granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II and the ninth in the line of succession to the British throne. She was given the title of Her Royal Highness at birth and is officially known as Princess Beatrice of York. She frequently wears dainty dresses and statement hats for formal occasions.

One of her most recent looks was at the Royal Ascot in June, where she wore a floral midi dress with ’80s-style puff sleeves, pairing the look with Chanel slingbacks. For the coronation of King Charles III in May, she opted for another pink dress by British brand Beulah London.

Princess Beatrice isn’t the only royal who has been seen at the Wimbledon festivities. Queen Camilla attended Day 10 of the tennis championships wearing a black and white dress by Fiona Clare Couture. As a patron of the All England Tennis Club, Kate Middleton also attended the event earlier this month wearing a Balmain mint blazer.