×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: July 14, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Will Hollywood Strike Be a Boom or Bust for Fashion?

Beauty

Sephora’s Newest Beauty Brand Wants to Rethink Inclusive Skin Care

Fashion

It’s Barbie’s World at Selfridges Corner Shop

Princess Beatrice Thinks Pink in Emilia Wickstead Maxi Dress at Wimbledon 2023

The British royal attended the tournament alongside her husband, Edoardo Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi.

Edoardo Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice at Wimbledon 2023.
Idina Menzel arrives on day one of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon. Picture date: Monday July 3, 2023. (Photo by Victoria Jones/PA Images via Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 03: Shanina Shaik poses in the evian VIP Suite on day one of Wimbledon 2023 on July 3, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for evian)
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 03: Pixie Lott poses in the evian VIP Suite on day one of Wimbledon 2023 on July 3, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for evian)
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 03: Jelena Djokovic smiles while watching Pedro Cachín V Novak Djokovic on day one of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 03, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
View ALL 58 Photos

Princess Beatrice was among the British royals who attended Wimbledon 2023, arriving on Day 12 of the tennis tournament in a pink look.

Related Articles

Beatrice wore the Marione dress by Emilia Wickstead, which featured a fit-and-flare silhouette and long sleeves. The royal coordinated her dress, which included a sharp collar and thin belt, with a straw clutch for a summer-ready touch.

Edoardo Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice at Wimbledon 2023.
Edoardo Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice WireImage

Alongside the princess was her husband, Edoardo Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi, who wore a navy suit with a classic black tie. The couple have been married since 2020. The pair joined others at the tournament event, including Princess Michael of Kent and Lady Helen Taylor, who wore the spring garden print maxi shirt dress by Me+Em.

Edoardo Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice at Wimbledon 2023.
Edoardo Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice WireImage

Princess Beatrice is the granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II and the ninth in the line of succession to the British throne. She was given the title of Her Royal Highness at birth and is officially known as Princess Beatrice of York. She frequently wears dainty dresses and statement hats for formal occasions.

One of her most recent looks was at the Royal Ascot in June, where she wore a floral midi dress with ’80s-style puff sleeves, pairing the look with Chanel slingbacks. For the coronation of King Charles III in May, she opted for another pink dress by British brand Beulah London. 

Princess Beatrice isn’t the only royal who has been seen at the Wimbledon festivities. Queen Camilla attended Day 10 of the tennis championships wearing a black and white dress by Fiona Clare Couture. As a patron of the All England Tennis Club, Kate Middleton also attended the event earlier this month wearing a Balmain mint blazer.

Princess Beatrice Thinks Pink in Emilia Wickstead Dress at Wimbledon

A Boss Always with Nina Dobrev

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad