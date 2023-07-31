×
Princess Charlene of Monaco Sparkles in Crystal-embellished Dress at the Red Cross Ball

She was accompanied by her husband, Prince Albert II.

Princess Charlene of Monaco attends the Red Cross Ball 2023 on July 29 in Monaco.
Princess Charlene of Monaco attends the Red Cross Ball 2023 on July 29 in Monaco. Corbis via Getty Images

Princess Charlene of Monaco attended the 2023 Red Cross Ball in Monaco on Saturday evening. She was accompanied by her husband, Prince Albert II of Monaco, and the couple’s niece, Camille Gottlieb.

For the occasion, Princess Charlene wore a cream long-sleeve gown covered in crystal embellishments. The royal also added a pair of diamond and sapphire Lovia earrings and a matching cocktail ring by Van Cleef & Arpels. She completed her look with white pumps and a small spherical clutch.

MONACO, MONACO - JULY 29: (EDITOR'S NOTE : NO TABLOIDS WEB & PRINT, NO DAILY MAIL, NO DAILY MAIL GROUP, NO VOICI, NO CLOSER) Princess Charlene of Monaco, Prince Albert II of Monaco and Camille Gottlieb attend the Red Cross Ball 2023 on July 29, 2023 in Monaco, Monaco. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Princess Charlene of Monaco, Prince Albert II of Monaco and Camille Gottlieb attend the Red Cross Ball 2023 on July 29 in Monaco. Corbis via Getty Images

Prince Albert II opted for an ivory evening jacket with a red bow tie and matching pocket square, which he wore with black pleated trousers and a white Oxford shirt. Gottlieb, meanwhile, donned a sleeveless lilac gown underneath a tulle cape. Like her aunt’s ensemble, Gottlieb’s formal garb featured crystal embellishments.

Gottlieb is the daughter of Princess Stéphanie of Monaco, Prince Albert II’s younger sister. Princess Stéphanie, Prince Albert and their sister, Princess Caroline, are the children of Prince Rainier III and the late American actress Grace Kelly.

Last month, Princess Charlene attended the Monte-Carlo Television Festival, which was founded by Prince Rainier III in 1961. Wearing a dark teal taffeta gown, she posed alongside actor Josh Duhamel on the red carpet.

MONACO, MONACO - JULY 29: (EDITOR'S NOTE : NO TABLOIDS WEB & PRINT, NO DAILY MAIL, NO DAILY MAIL GROUP, NO VOICI, NO CLOSER) Charlene, Princess of Monaco attends the Red Cross Ball 2023 on July 29, 2023 in Monaco, Monaco. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Princess Charlene of Monaco attends the Red Cross Ball 2023 on July 29 in Monaco. Getty Images

A former Olympic swimmer, Princess Charlene has struggled with her health in recent years. In 2021, she was hospitalized after suffering an ear, nose and throat infection. Princess Charlene took some time away from royal duties while she healed.

Princess Charlene, also known as Charlene Lynette Wittstock, married Prince Albert II in July 2011. Her official title is HSH Princess Charlene of Monaco. Additionally, she has all the titles given to the prince but in feminine form.

