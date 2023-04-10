Princess Charlotte Celebrates Easter With Family in Floral Rachel Riley Dress

Princess Charlotte arrived at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on Sunday for Easter Mattins, opting for a floral ensemble.

Charlotte wore a blue floral-print dress with a gathered skirt and puff sleeves from Rachel Riley. The princess’ dress was coordinated with blue tights and ballet flats.

Princess Charlotte of Wales attends the Easter Mattins Service at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on April 9 in Windsor, England. UK Press via Getty Images

Charlotte was in sync with the rest of her family when it came to Easter fashion, as they all opted to wear blue, including her mother, Catherine, Princess of Wales, best known as Kate Middleton.

Middleton wore a bespoke Catherine Walker coat that featured a velvet collar with angular shoulders and a blue hat. She debuted the coat at last year’s Commonwealth Day Service, re-wearing the look in the spirit of her commitment to sustainability.

Prince George, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Catherine, Princess of Wales, attend the Easter Mattins Service at Windsor Castle on April 9 in Windsor, England. Getty Images

Prince William and Prince George both wore navy suits, with George wearing a blue necktie. Prince Louis wore a navy blazer with blue shorts.

They weren’t the only members of the royal family who made a fashion statement on Easter. Princess Beatrice wore a pastel pink dress with black braiding detail on the sleeves and a black belted bow at the waist from Emilia Wickstead. She coordinated the dress with black suede pumps from Aquazurra.

The royal family’s 2023 Easter service in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on Sunday marked the first Easter without Queen Elizabeth II. The moment also marked Prince Louis’ Easter service debut. Other royals attended the event as well, including King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla, Zara Tindall, and Princess Anne.