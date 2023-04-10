×
Princess Charlotte Celebrates Easter With Family in Floral Rachel Riley Dress

The young princess coordinated with her family on their all-blue theme.

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - APRIL 09: Catherine, Princess of Wales with Princess Charlotte leave after attending the Easter Mattins Service at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on April 9, 2023 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - APRIL 09: Prince William, Prince of Wales with Prince George and Prince Louis leaves after attending the Easter Mattins Service at Windsor Castle on April 9, 2023 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - APRIL 09: Zara Tindall leaves after attending the Easter Mattins Service at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on April 9, 2023 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - APRIL 09: Anne, Princess Royal and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh leave after attending the Easter Mattins Service at Windsor Castle on April 9, 2023 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - APRIL 09: Mike Tindall and Lena Tindall leave after attending the Easter Mattins Service at Windsor Castle on April 9, 2023 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Princess Charlotte arrived at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on Sunday for Easter Mattins, opting for a floral ensemble.

Charlotte wore a blue floral-print dress with a gathered skirt and puff sleeves from Rachel Riley. The princess’ dress was coordinated with blue tights and ballet flats.

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - APRIL 09: Princess Charlotte of Wales attends the Easter Mattins Service at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on April 9, 2023 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)
Princess Charlotte of Wales attends the Easter Mattins Service at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on April 9 in Windsor, England. UK Press via Getty Images

Charlotte was in sync with the rest of her family when it came to Easter fashion, as they all opted to wear blue, including her mother, Catherine, Princess of Wales, best known as Kate Middleton.

Middleton wore a bespoke Catherine Walker coat that featured a velvet collar with angular shoulders and a blue hat. She debuted the coat at last year’s Commonwealth Day Service, re-wearing the look in the spirit of her commitment to sustainability.

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - APRIL 09: (L-R) Prince George of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales and Catharine, Princess of Wales attend the Easter Mattins Service at Windsor Castle on April 9, 2023 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Prince George, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Catherine, Princess of Wales, attend the Easter Mattins Service at Windsor Castle on April 9 in Windsor, England. Getty Images

Prince William and Prince George both wore navy suits, with George wearing a blue necktie. Prince Louis wore a navy blazer with blue shorts.

They weren’t the only members of the royal family who made a fashion statement on Easter. Princess Beatrice wore a pastel pink dress with black braiding detail on the sleeves and a black belted bow at the waist from Emilia Wickstead. She coordinated the dress with black suede pumps from Aquazurra.

The royal family’s 2023 Easter service in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on Sunday marked the first Easter without Queen Elizabeth II. The moment also marked Prince Louis’ Easter service debut. Other royals attended the event as well, including King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla, Zara Tindall, and Princess Anne.

