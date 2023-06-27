Princess Diana’s Iconic Sheep Sweater Goes to Auction at Sotheby’s

Diana, Princess of Wales, is considered one of the most influential style icons of the 20th century. During her life in the spotlight, she wore many looks that are still a reference for many celebrities and designers. One of her notable ones was the now iconic red and white wool Sheep Sweater by the knitwear label Warm & Wonderful.

The sweater was worn in June 1981, just a month before Diana married King Charles III. Now, fans of Diana will have a chance to get their hands on the original sweater.

Diana, Princess of Wales wearing “Black sheep” wool jumper by Warm & Wonderful to Windsor Polo, June 1981. Tim Graham Photo Library via Get

On Monday, Sotheby’s announced that the sweater will be offered at its inaugural Fashion Icons auction. This marks the first time the piece will be available at auction.

The sweater is widely credited with being the catalyst for Diana’s status as a fashion icon. Sotheby’s currently estimates the value of the sweater between 40,000 pounds and 70,000 pounds.

In 2020, the sweater regained popularity during Season Four of the hit Netflix series “The Crown,” when Emma Corrin, who portrayed Diana in the show, wore a replica also created by Warm & Wonderful.

Diana, Princess of Wales’, iconic sheep sweater that will go up for auction at Sotheby’s.

Warm & Wonderful stopped producing sweaters in 1994, but the brand was revived in 2019 when Rowing Blazers’ creative director Jack Carlson made a deal with the Warm & Wonderful founders, Sally Muir and Joanna Osborn. A cotton edition of Diana’s sheep sweater is now available on Rowing Blazers’ website for $248.

Besides the sheep sweater, Diana had other remarkable fashion moments. Fashion historians and the press still discuss her little black revenge dress designed by Christina Stambolian. Diana wore the dress to a dinner at Serpentine Gallery after Charles admitted he committed adultery on television. Diana also has a Dior bag named after her, the Lady Dior bag.