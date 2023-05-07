Princess Eugenie Embraces Contemporary Maternity Dressing in Gabriela Hearst at Coronation Concert

Princess Eugenie embraced contemporary maternity dressing while attending King Charles III’s Coronation Concert on Sunday in Windsor, England.

The princess wore a white maxi gown by Gabriela Hearst with lantern balloon-like sleeves and standout black trim. She paired the ensemble, which showcased her growing baby bump, with black pointed-toe shoes with a silver buckle.

(L-R) Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Eugenie , Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince George of Wales during the Coronation Concert on May 7 in Windsor, England. Leon Neal/Getty Images

She was seated in the royal box near Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Princess Charlotte and Prince George. Prince William paid tribute to King Charles III on the stage.

is expecting her second child with husband Jack Brooksbank after giving birth to their son August in 2021. Princess Eugenie joined her other family members at the event, including her sister Princess Beatrice and their mom Sarah Ferguson.

Earlier in the day, the sisters enjoyed the Coronation Big Lunch event, which was also attended by Jill Biden and Finnegan Biden.

(L-R) Sarah Ferguson and Princess Beatrice in the Royal Box during the Coronation Concert on May 7 in Windsor, England. Getty Images

The granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Eugenie, is the niece of King Charles III. She is 11th in the line of succession to the British throne and was given the title of “Her Royal Highness” at birth; she is officially known as “Princess Eugenie of York.”

Britain’s Princess Beatrice of York (R) and Britain’s Princess Eugenie of York (L) attend the Coronation Big Lunch in Chalfont St Giles in London on May 7. POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The Coronation Concert, broadcast live at Windsor Castle by the BBC and BBC Studios, follows the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

The list of performers includes Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Andrea Bocelli, Nicole Scherzinger, Sir Bryn Terfel, Take That, Freya Ridings and Alexis Ffrench. The show will also feature a performance by The Coronation Choir, a group that recruited members from different choirs across the U.K., including refugee choirs, NHS choirs, LGBTQ+ choirs and deaf signing choirs.