×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: May 5, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

The Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte Wear Alexander McQueen for the Coronation of King Charles III

Fashion

Camilla, Queen Consort, Wears Bruce Oldfield for the Coronation of King Charles III

Eye

Inside the Coronation of King Charles III 

Princess Eugenie Embraces Contemporary Maternity Dressing in Gabriela Hearst at Coronation Concert

The princess wore a white gown that showcased her goring baby bump, expecting her second child with husband Jack Brooksbank.

(L-R) Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Eugenie, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince George of Wales during the Coronation Concert on May 7 in Windsor, England.
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - MAY 07: Katy Perry performs on stage during the Coronation Concert on May 07, 2023 in Windsor, England. The Windsor Castle Concert is part of the celebrations of the Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms that took place at Westminster Abbey yesterday. Performers include Take That, Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Paloma Faith, Olly Murs, Andrea Bocelli and Sir Bryn Terfel, Alexis Ffrench, Lang Lang & Nicole Scherzinger, Bette Midler, Tiwa Savage, Steve Winwood, Pete Tong and The Coronation Choir. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - MAY 07: Katy Perry performs on stage during the Coronation Concert on May 07, 2023 in Windsor, England. The Windsor Castle Concert is part of the celebrations of the Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms that took place at Westminster Abbey yesterday. Performers include Take That, Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Paloma Faith, Olly Murs, Andrea Bocelli and Sir Bryn Terfel, Alexis Ffrench, Lang Lang & Nicole Scherzinger, Bette Midler, Tiwa Savage, Steve Winwood, Pete Tong and The Coronation Choir. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - MAY 07: Paloma Faith performs on stage during the Coronation Concert on May 07, 2023 in Windsor, England. The Windsor Castle Concert is part of the celebrations of the Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms that took place at Westminster Abbey yesterday. Performers include Take That, Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Paloma Faith, Olly Murs, Andrea Bocelli and Sir Bryn Terfel, Alexis Ffrench, Lang Lang & Nicole Scherzinger, Bette Midler, Tiwa Savage, Steve Winwood, Pete Tong and The Coronation Choir. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - MAY 07: Alexis Ffrench and Zak Abel perform on stage during the Coronation Concert on May 07, 2023 in Windsor, England. The Windsor Castle Concert is part of the celebrations of the Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms that took place at Westminster Abbey yesterday. Performers include Take That, Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Paloma Faith, Olly Murs, Andrea Bocelli and Sir Bryn Terfel, Alexis Ffrench, Lang Lang & Nicole Scherzinger, Bette Midler, Tiwa Savage, Steve Winwood, Pete Tong and The Coronation Choir. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
View ALL 35 Photos

Princess Eugenie embraced contemporary maternity dressing while attending King Charles III’s Coronation Concert on Sunday in Windsor, England.

The princess wore a white maxi gown by Gabriela Hearst with lantern balloon-like sleeves and standout black trim. She paired the ensemble, which showcased her growing baby bump, with black pointed-toe shoes with a silver buckle.

(L-R) Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Eugenie, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince George of Wales during the Coronation Concert on May 7 in Windsor, England.
(L-R) Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Eugenie, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince George of Wales during the Coronation Concert on May 7 in Windsor, England. Leon Neal/Getty Images

She was seated in the royal box near Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Princess Charlotte and Prince George. Prince William paid tribute to King Charles III on the stage.

Related Galleries

is expecting her second child with husband Jack Brooksbank after giving birth to their son August in 2021. Princess Eugenie joined her other family members at the event, including her sister Princess Beatrice and their mom Sarah Ferguson.

Earlier in the day, the sisters enjoyed the Coronation Big Lunch event, which was also attended by Jill Biden and Finnegan Biden.

(L-R) Sarah Ferguson and Princess Beatrice in the Royal Box during the Coronation Concert on May 7 in Windsor, England.
(L-R) Sarah Ferguson and Princess Beatrice in the Royal Box during the Coronation Concert on May 7 in Windsor, England. Getty Images

The granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Eugenie, is the niece of King Charles III. She is 11th in the line of succession to the British throne and was given the title of “Her Royal Highness” at birth; she is officially known as “Princess Eugenie of York.”

Britain's Princess Beatrice of York (R) and Britain's Princess Eugenie of York (L) attend the Coronation Big Lunch in Chalfont St Giles, north of London on May 7, 2023. - Tens of thousands of street parties were planned as Britain celebrated the coronation of King Charles III ahead of a concert for 20,000 people at Windsor Castle. (Photo by Ben Birchall / POOL / AFP) (Photo by BEN BIRCHALL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Britain’s Princess Beatrice of York (R) and Britain’s Princess Eugenie of York (L) attend the Coronation Big Lunch in Chalfont St Giles in London on May 7. POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The Coronation Concert, broadcast live at Windsor Castle by the BBC and BBC Studios, follows the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

The list of performers includes Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Andrea Bocelli, Nicole Scherzinger, Sir Bryn Terfel, Take That, Freya Ridings and Alexis Ffrench. The show will also feature a performance by The Coronation Choir, a group that recruited members from different choirs across the U.K., including refugee choirs, NHS choirs, LGBTQ+ choirs and deaf signing choirs.

Inside the Carlyle Hotel Met Gala Departures 2023

Met Gala 2023: Inside the Carlyle Hotel

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad