×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: July 14, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Jane Birkin Dies at 76

Fashion

Will Hollywood Strike Be a Boom or Bust for Fashion?

Beauty

Bold Makeup Looks Paraded Down Couture Runways

Priyanka Chopra Goes Abstract in Sleeveless Dress with Ruffles While Attending Wimbledon 2023 Final with Nick Jonas

The couple stopped by for the women's singles final match.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attend the thirteenth day of Wimbledon on July 15 in London.
Frieda Pinto in Ralph Lauren
Phil Dunster in Ralph Lauren
India Amarteifio and Corey Mylchreest in Ralph Lauren
Chiara Ferragni in Ralph Lauren
View ALL 30 Photos

Priyanka Chopra attended the women’s singles final at Wimbledon on Saturday in London alongside her spouse, singer Nick Jonas. Czechia’s Marketa Vondrousova narrowly defeated Ons Jabeur of Tunisia, making history as the first unseeded women’s player to win the championship.

Related Articles

The couple made a stylish display at the iconic tennis tournament, with Chopra wearing a sleeveless abstract print midi dress and Jonas opting for a brown checkered suit. The actress’ green, blue and black frock featured ruffles across the bodice, as well as draped details along the skirt.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 15: Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas attend day thirteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 15, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attend the thirteenth day of Wimbledon on July 15 in London. GC Images

Chopra accessorized her ensemble with black knee-high sock boots, an oversized blue-gray clutch and a small rectangular sunglasses. She also added on a pair of small gold hoop earrings.

The actress wore her brunette tresses in a half-updo, while her makeup consisted of a mauve lip and matching blush.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 15: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attend day thirteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 15, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attend the thirteenth day of Wimbledon on July 15 in London. WireImage

Most recently, Chopra appeared in Amazon Prime’s “Citadel,” a spy series costarring “Game of Thrones” actor Richard Madden. Ahead of the show’s premiere in April 2023, “Citadel” was renewed for season two. However, with ongoing writers’ and actors’ strikes, production is currently paused.

On Friday, Chopra took to Instagram to show her support for the Screen Actors Guild union strike, which officially began July 14. “I stand with my union and colleagues,” she wrote. “In solidarity, we build a better tomorrow.”

A-listers like Margot Robbie, Matt Damon and Fran Drescher have also stated that they plan to strike alongside SAG, with Damon and his “Oppenheimer” costars Florence Pugh, Emily Blunt and Cillian Murphy walking out of the film’s July 13 premiere in London.

Priyanka Chopra in Abstract Print Dress at Wimbledon with Nick Jonas

A Boss Always with Nina Dobrev

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad