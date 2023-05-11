Priyanka Chopra Gleams in Sequined Black Dress on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

Priyanka Chopra made a sequin-style statement while appearing on Tuesday’s episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

Priyanka Chopra on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

Chopra arrived wearing a plunging black sequin gown with a ruffled trim detail on the sides of her hips. Black pointed-toe heels with a bow adornment completed her all-black look.

When it comes to her style, Chopra usually works with stylist Rebecca Corbin Murray, whose clientele includes Karen Gillan, Simone Ashley and Florence Pugh.

Priyanka Chopra Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

The actress talked with host Kelly Clarkson about her rituals with her husband Nick Jonas, her new movie “Love Again” and her starring in the action-drama series “Citadel.” She was also joined by other guest stars Val and Maks Chmerkovskiy from ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars.”

(L-R) Priyanka Chopra, Val Chmerkovskiy, Maks Chmerkovskiy and Kelly Clarkson on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

“Love Again” is a romantic comedy about a woman who sends texts to her fiancé’s old number to feel comfort following his death. It stars Chopra alongside Sam Heughan, and Celine Dion makes an appearance. The film was released on May 5 in theaters and includes a cameo from Nick Jonas.

In “Citadel,” the Prime Video series follows a global spy agency that has fallen along with the memory of its agents being erased. Richard Madden, Ashleigh Cummings and Stanley Tucci are also in the series, which premiered on the streaming platform on April 28.