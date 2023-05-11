×
Business

Prada Group Hits 1B Euro in Quarter

Business

Esprit Opens New SoHo Pop-up, Plots Fashion and Retail Direction

Fashion

David Koma on Creating Beyoncé’s Iridescent Costume for New Tour

Priyanka Chopra Gleams in Sequined Black Dress on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

The actress joined the show to talk about her new Prime Video series "Citadel" and her new movie "Love Again."

Priyanka Chopra on "The Kelly Clarkson Show."
Priyanka Chopra on "The Kelly Clarkson Show." Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

Priyanka Chopra made a sequin-style statement while appearing on Tuesday’s episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas appearing on Wednesday's episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show."
Priyanka Chopra on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

Chopra arrived wearing a plunging black sequin gown with a ruffled trim detail on the sides of her hips. Black pointed-toe heels with a bow adornment completed her all-black look.

When it comes to her style, Chopra usually works with stylist Rebecca Corbin Murray, whose clientele includes Karen Gillan, Simone Ashley and Florence Pugh.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas appearing on Wednesday's episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show."
Priyanka Chopra Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

The actress talked with host Kelly Clarkson about her rituals with her husband Nick Jonas, her new movie “Love Again” and her starring in the action-drama series “Citadel.” She was also joined by other guest stars Val and Maks Chmerkovskiy from ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars.”

(L-R) Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Val Chmerkovskiy, Maks Chmerkovskiy and Kelly Clarkson on Wednesday's episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show."
(L-R) Priyanka Chopra, Val Chmerkovskiy, Maks Chmerkovskiy and Kelly Clarkson on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

“Love Again” is a romantic comedy about a woman who sends texts to her fiancé’s old number to feel comfort following his death. It stars Chopra alongside Sam Heughan, and Celine Dion makes an appearance. The film was released on May 5 in theaters and includes a cameo from Nick Jonas.

In “Citadel,” the Prime Video series follows a global spy agency that has fallen along with the memory of its agents being erased.  Richard Madden, Ashleigh Cummings and Stanley Tucci are also in the series, which premiered on the streaming platform on April 28.

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

