Priyanka Chopra Drapes in Hot Pink Silk Dress at ‘Citadel’ L.A. Red Carpet

Priyanka Chopra wore a hot pink silk dress to the Los Angeles red carpet and fan screening for “Citadel” on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

Continuing to promote her Prime Video series, the actress’ gown had a one-shoulder cape and dramatic side train. The ensemble featured smooth drapes, pleats and a fitted knot waist tie.

Priyanka Chopra at “Citadel” L.A. red carpet. Gilbert Flores for Variety

The dress was from Roksanda’s spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection, which WWD reported, “chose a rose as inspiration for this emotionally charged collection.”

Chopra was styled by Rebecca Corbin-Murray for the occasion.

Priyanka Chopra at “Citadel” L.A. red carpet. Gilbert Flores for Variety

“Citadel” arrives on Prime Video on Friday and stars Chopra, Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci. The series centers around a fallen global spy agency, Citadel, with the memory of its agents being erased.

Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden at “Citadel” L.A. red carpet. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Chopra has been delivering striking looks while promoting the upcoming show. She wore a green plunging Valentino dress with a matching feathered robe to the series premiere in Rome on Friday. To the London premiere on April 18, she arrived in an off-the-shoulder corset red statement gown by Vivienne Westwood.

The actress is also gearing up to star as Mira in the film “Love Again,” as a woman who sends romantic texts to her fiancé’s (who has passed away) phone number, before realizing it has been reassigned to journalist Rob Burns. Chopra’s husband Nick Jonas also makes a cameo in the romantic comedy, which will be released in theaters on May 5.