Priyanka Chopra Drapes in Hot Pink Silk Dress at ‘Citadel’ L.A. Red Carpet

The actress stars in the Prime Video series alongside Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas at the L.A. Red Carpet and Fan Screening of "Citadel" on April 25 in Los Angeles.
Serpentine Gallery, London, 11th October 2022. Roksanda presents her Spring Summer 2023 designs as part of London Fashion Week.©Chris Yates/ Chris Yates Media
Priyanka Chopra wore a hot pink silk dress to the Los Angeles red carpet and fan screening for “Citadel” on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

Continuing to promote her Prime Video series, the actress’ gown had a one-shoulder cape and dramatic side train. The ensemble featured smooth drapes, pleats and a fitted knot waist tie.

The dress was from Roksanda’s spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection, which WWD reported, “chose a rose as inspiration for this emotionally charged collection.”

Chopra was styled by Rebecca Corbin-Murray for the occasion.

“Citadel” arrives on Prime Video on Friday and stars Chopra, Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci. The series centers around a fallen global spy agency, Citadel, with the memory of its agents being erased.

Chopra has been delivering striking looks while promoting the upcoming show. She wore a green plunging Valentino dress with a matching feathered robe to the series premiere in Rome on Friday. To the London premiere on April 18, she arrived in an off-the-shoulder corset red statement gown by  Vivienne Westwood.

The actress is also gearing up to star as Mira in the film “Love Again,” as a woman who sends romantic texts to her fiancé’s (who has passed away) phone number, before realizing it has been reassigned to journalist Rob Burns. Chopra’s husband Nick Jonas also makes a cameo in the romantic comedy, which will be released in theaters on May 5.

