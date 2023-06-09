Priyanka Chopra Serves Up Ethereal Glamour in White Dress for Bulgari’s Hotel Opening in Rome

Priyanka Chopra attended the Bulgari Hotel opening party in Rome on Thursday, taking an angelic-inspired approach to dressing.

The actress wore a white Giambattista Valli gown with a V-cut neckline, feather-trim sleeves and a thigh-high slit. She accessorized the look with Bulgari jewelry, namely a statement necklace, and completed the look with white peep-toe heels from Christian Louboutin.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas attends the Bulgari Hotel Roma opening event on June 8 in Rome. Getty Images for Bulgari

Chopra’s look was from Giambattista Valli’s spring 2021 couture collection. For the collection, WWD said, “the designer didn’t scrimp on the tulle for his signature ballgowns, still wider than any doorframe and as ravishing as ever in dusty pinks, pure white or dramatic black flecked with gold dots.”

Stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray created Chopra’s look for the Bulgari Hotel Roma opening. Corbin-Murray also works with Simone Ashley, Salma Hayek and Billie Piper.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Zendaya attend the Bulgari Hotel Roma opening event at on June 8 in Rome. Getty Images for Bulgari

The actress opted for a unique hairstyle with her hair half down and done in two side high ponytails. Hairstylist Thibaud Salducci crafted it.

In 2021, Bulgari named Priyanka Chopra a global brand ambassador. “To me, this is a monument to Italian excellence and its unique design and craftsmanship,” said Bulgari’s chief executive officer Jean-Christophe Babin.

In addition to Chopra, the opening party drew Bulgari ambassador Zendaya, Fendi CEO Serge Brunschwig and LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton managing director Toni Belloni.

The Bulgari Hotel marks the ninth in the jewelry brand’s fleet. The hotel spans more than six floors and covers 151,000 square feet.

Bulgari opened its first hotel in 2004 in Milan and has been waiting to open a hotel in Rome. “We’ve always had our eye on Rome, and we were looking for an extraordinary location, which no competitor could rival. I like to think we are setting a new standard and we want to be a point of reference,” Babin said to WWD.