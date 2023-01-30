×
Priyanka Chopra Embraces Neutral Tones in Brown Bodycon Dress for the Jonas Brothers’ Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony

The actress and producer supported her husband Nick Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra and her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, at The Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony honoring The Jonas Brothers on Jan. 30 in Hollywood.
Priyanka Chopra and her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, at The Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony honoring The Jonas Brothers on Jan. 30 in Hollywood. Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra went monochromatic for The Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony on Monday in Los Angeles. The actress and producer attended the event to support her husband, Nick Jonas, and his Jonas Brothers band.

Priyanka Chopra at The Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony honoring The Jonas Brothers on Jan. 30 in Hollywood.
Priyanka Chopra at The Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony honoring The Jonas Brothers on Jan. 30 in Hollywood. Michael Buckner for Variety

Chopra’s long-sleeved brown dress included a slight mock neckline and a form-fit, giving the dress’s silhouette a bodycon effect.

She paired the look with silver heels that had a black pointed-toe. For accessories, she wore a pair of oversized, hoop-linked brown and cream earrings and a matching brown purse with a braided handle.

Chopra usually works with celebrity stylist Law Roach for her outfits. Roach has also worked with Yara Shahidi, Kerry Washington and Zendaya.

(L-R) Danielle Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner and (front) Alena Rose Jonas and Valentina Angelina Jonas at The Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony honoring The Jonas Brothers on Jan. 30 in Hollywood.
(L-R) Danielle Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner and (front) Alena Rose Jonas and Valentina Angelina Jonas at The Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony honoring the Jonas Brothers on Jan. 30 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Accompanying Chopra to the special ceremony was her daughter, Malti.

Nick’s brothers Joe and Kevin were in attendance. Other family members came to support as well, including Joe’s wife Sophie Turner and Kevin’s wife Danielle Jonas.

Nick coordinated with his Chopra, wearing a light brown and white striped suit that had a gradient effect. He paired the look with chunky brown dress shoes. Joe took a page out of Fendi, wearing look 14 from the label’s men’s spring 2023 collection.

Chopra never misses a moment to showcase her style. Just this week, to an Anastasia Beverly Hills event, which celebrated the 25th anniversary of the makeup brand, Chopra went colorful. She donned a lavender and teal-green gown by Elie Saab. She attended the event, joining Oprah Winfrey, Lori Harvey, Cindy Crawford, Heidi Klum and Kim Kardashian.

