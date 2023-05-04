Priyanka Chopra Holds Court in Denim Nina Ricci Dress With Dramatic Bow at ‘Love Again’ Screening

Priyanka Chopra chose a statement look for the “Love Again” screening in New York City on Wednesday, wearing a blue denim Nina Ricci dress.

Priyanka Chopra at the “Love Again” New York screening. Getty Images

Her strapless deconstructed gown featured a top with intense ruching around her chest, a mermaid-style skirt and a huge bow tie detail in the back.

The dress was from the brand’s fall 2023 ready-to-wear collection. WWD reported that with the collection, the brand’s creative director Harris Reed “was rooted in the French brand’s archives, yet true to his bold stylistic signatures.”

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the “Love Again” New York screening. Getty Images

Chopra worked with stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray on her ensemble.

Also attending the screening was Chopra’s husband Nick Jonas, who coordinated with his wife in a deep-gray suit.

Priyanka Chopra at the “Love Again” New York screening. Getty Images

The romantic comedy, which stars Chopra alongside Sam Heughan and Celine Dion, is about a woman who sends texts to her fiancé’s old number to feel comfort following his death. The film will be released on Friday in theaters and include a cameo from Nick Jonas.

Along with the upcoming movie, the actress also stars as a spy in the Prime Video action-drama series “Citadel.”

While promoting her roles in 2023, Chopra has had many signature-style moments, including a red, corseted Vivienne Westwood gown that she wore to the “Citadel” global premiere on April 18. For the series premiere in Rome that same month, she looked to Valentino, wearing a plunging green gown underneath a matching robe lined with feathers from the brand.