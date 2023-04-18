Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Take a Classic Approach to Red-carpet Dressing for ‘Citadel’ Global Premiere

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas brought classic red-carpet style to the “Citadel” global premiere in London on Tuesday.

Chopra, who stars in the Prime Video series, arrived in a red off-the-shoulder gown with a corset-like insert. Jonas went all-black in a suit with sharp lapels and a turtleneck underneath.

Priyanka Chopra -Jonas and Nick Jonas at the “Citadel” global premiere on April 18 in London. Getty Images

Chopra stars alongside Richard Madden, Ashleigh Cummings and Stanley Tucci in the series, which follows a global spy agency, Citadel, that has fallen along with the memory of its agents being erased. The series will arrive on Prime Video on April 28.

On April 8, Jonas just had a standout career moment on “SNL,” appearing alongside his brothers and bandmates, Joe and Kevin Jonas, as the musical guests. The trio, known as the Jonas Brothers, performed “Waffle House” and “Walls,” two of their latest songs from their upcoming album which will be released on May 12.

Chopra and Jonas wed in 2018. They welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Malti, in 2022.

The couple is also known for their signature-style moments. In March, to the South Asian Excellence Pre-Oscars Celebration, Chopra embraced a strapless sheer top and skirt set with a feather jacket and Jonas wore a navy suit with a shimmering broach. That same month, the couple arrived at the Valentino Paris Fashion Week show embracing the brand’s monogram print, with the actress wearing a pink plunging cape gown and the singer donning a gray suit with a black shirt.