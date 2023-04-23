×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: April 21, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Sustainability

‘Mawejje Creations’ Puts Banana Plants, Uganda Into Innovative Fiber Scene

Beauty

The Beauty Industry’s Most Iconic Eye Products

Sustainability

Inside Retail’s Plastic Bag Problem — and Efforts to Curb It

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Goes Green in Plunging Valentino Dress and Feathered Robe for ‘Citadel’ Premiere in Rome With Nick Jonas

The upcoming Prime Video series co-stars Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas wears green valentino dress attends the premiere of "Citadel" on April 21 in Rome, Italy.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas attends the premiere of "Citadel" on April 21 in Rome. Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrated the premiere of her upcoming Amazon Prime series “Citadel” on Friday in Rome.

The actress wore a plunging green gown underneath a robe lined with feathers, both by Valentino.

ROME, ITALY - APRIL 21: Priyanka Chopra Jonas wearing green valentino feathered dress attends the premiere of "Citadel" at Space Cinema Moderno Roma on April 21, 2023 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty Images)
Priyanka Chopra Jonas attends the premiere of “Citadel” on April 21 in Rome. Getty Images

Chopra Jonas paired the ensemble with an emerald and diamond jewelry set, which included a ring, necklace and earrings. She also carried a bedazzled Valentino purse emblazoned with the Italian label’s “V” logo.

Related Galleries

Chopra Jonas’ brunette locks were styled into a high ponytail with loose strands, courtesy of her hairstylist Thibaud Salducci. Makeup artist Morgane Martini was responsible for the actress’ neutral pinky brown lip and smoked out black cat eye.

Nick Jonas attended the premiere alongside his wife. The singer wore a navy Fendi suit over a light blue monogrammed button down. He added a pair of sleek white sneakers, aviators and a silver watch.

The Jonases welcomed their first child, a daughter, via surrogate in January 2022.

ROME, ITALY - APRIL 21: Priyanka Chopra Jonas wearing green plunging valentino feathered dress and Nick Jonas attend the premiere of "Citadel" at Space Cinema Moderno Roma on April 21, 2023 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty Images)
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas attend the premiere of “Citadel” on April 21 in Rome. Getty Images

Earlier in the week, Chopra Jonas made a striking style statement in a red corseted gown by Vivienne Westwood at the global premiere of “Citadel” in London.

“Citadel” revolves around two spies who are part of a covert agency named Citadel. Chopra Jonas and “Game of Thrones” actor Richard Madden play the lead lovers. Joining the cast are Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville, who played Queen Elizabeth II in the latest season of Netflix’s hit historical drama “The Crown.”

Premiere of "Citadel" cast in Rome on April 21, 2023. 21 Apr 2023 Pictured: Stanley Tucci, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Richard Madden, Lesley Manville. Photo credit: Stefano Costantino / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA971719_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
(L-R): Stanley Tucci, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Richard Madden, Lesley Manville at “Citadel” premiere in Rome on April 21. Stefano Costantino / MEGA

“Citadel” was created by David Weil, who previously helmed Amazon Studios’ 2021 anthology miniseries, “Solos.” The Russo brothers, who are known for their work on Marvel films like “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” and “Avengers: Endgame,” executive produced the spy series. The first season of “Citadel” features six episodes, with the first two coming out on April 28 on Prime Video.

WWD x NMG: Brunello Cucinelli

WWD x NMG: Brunello Cucinelli

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad