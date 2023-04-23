Priyanka Chopra Jonas Goes Green in Plunging Valentino Dress and Feathered Robe for ‘Citadel’ Premiere in Rome With Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrated the premiere of her upcoming Amazon Prime series “Citadel” on Friday in Rome.

The actress wore a plunging green gown underneath a robe lined with feathers, both by Valentino.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas attends the premiere of “Citadel” on April 21 in Rome. Getty Images

Chopra Jonas paired the ensemble with an emerald and diamond jewelry set, which included a ring, necklace and earrings. She also carried a bedazzled Valentino purse emblazoned with the Italian label’s “V” logo.

Chopra Jonas’ brunette locks were styled into a high ponytail with loose strands, courtesy of her hairstylist Thibaud Salducci. Makeup artist Morgane Martini was responsible for the actress’ neutral pinky brown lip and smoked out black cat eye.

Nick Jonas attended the premiere alongside his wife. The singer wore a navy Fendi suit over a light blue monogrammed button down. He added a pair of sleek white sneakers, aviators and a silver watch.

The Jonases welcomed their first child, a daughter, via surrogate in January 2022.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas attend the premiere of “Citadel” on April 21 in Rome. Getty Images

Earlier in the week, Chopra Jonas made a striking style statement in a red corseted gown by Vivienne Westwood at the global premiere of “Citadel” in London.

“Citadel” revolves around two spies who are part of a covert agency named Citadel. Chopra Jonas and “Game of Thrones” actor Richard Madden play the lead lovers. Joining the cast are Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville, who played Queen Elizabeth II in the latest season of Netflix’s hit historical drama “The Crown.”

(L-R): Stanley Tucci, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Richard Madden, Lesley Manville at “Citadel” premiere in Rome on April 21. Stefano Costantino / MEGA

“Citadel” was created by David Weil, who previously helmed Amazon Studios’ 2021 anthology miniseries, “Solos.” The Russo brothers, who are known for their work on Marvel films like “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” and “Avengers: Endgame,” executive produced the spy series. The first season of “Citadel” features six episodes, with the first two coming out on April 28 on Prime Video.