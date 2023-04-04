Priyanka Chopra Models Dalmatian-print Versace Dress Fresh Off the Runway at ‘Citadel’ Premiere in Mumbai

Priyanka Chopra arrived at the premiere of her new Prime Video series “Citadel” on Tuesday in Mumbai, taking a colorful approach to animal print.

The actress wore a blue Dalmatian-print dress with a cascading train and thigh-high slit. The ensemble is from Versace’s fall 2023 collection, which was presented on March 9 in Los Angeles. She paired the look with black ankle-strap platform heels.

Priyanka Chopra attends the premiere of “Citadel” in Mumbai. AFP via Getty Images

WWD characterized Versace’s fall 2023 runway show as “a Hollywood moment at magic hour in L.A., with a strong collection pushing power tailoring, pure shapes and a lot of black — for men and women.”

Chopra was accompanied on the red carpet of the premiere by her costar Richard Madden, who kept it classical and minimalist in an all-black ensemble featuring a black suit, a matching button-down shirt and Chelsea boots.

Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden at the premiere of “Citadel” in Mumbai. AFP via Getty Images

Last August, Chopra was named the new face of Gloria Vanderbilt Jeans. The actress became the first celebrity to front a Gloria Vanderbilt campaign since the late ‘90s when Helena Christensen served as the brand’s star. The campaign spotlighted the brand’s Amanda jean collection, including the Amanda Classic, one of the original fits developed by the brand.

“Citadel” premieres on Prime Video on April 28. The series follows the story of a global spy agency that has fallen and its agents, whose memories have been erased. With a crime syndicate on the rise, the agents must remember who they are and prepare to fight back. The show was created by Josh Appelbaum and Bryan Oh. In addition to Chopra and Madden, the series also stars Stanley Tucci, Ashleigh Cummings, Leo Woodall and Laetitia Eido.