Pro-Football Hall of Fame Gold Jacket History: The Gilded Secrets, Special Meaning and Hidden Design Details

The Pro-Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony is making its annual return, premiering Aug. 5 on NBC.

This year, the historic ceremony will feature nine former football players from the NFL being inducted into the widely-regarded class. Previous members include Jim Brown, Peyton Manning and Joe Montana.

Along with the title, the new members also receive a standout fashion item fit for a winner: the gold jacket.

The officewear-inspired fashion blazer is a stark twist to the typical sports uniforms the athletes wear, but is just as important. It signifies the inductee’s long career and legendary feat.

Ahead, WWD gives more information about the gold jackets at the Pro-Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony, including what brand designs them.

What does the Pro-Football Hall of Fame gold jacket include?

Members of both the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 and Centennial Class during the 2021 gold jacket dinner in Canton, Ohio. Getty Images

Marking the inductees as the “gold standard of football,” the iconic gold jackets are comprised of hopsack wool, sharp lapels and two large waist pockets.

Other details of the jacket include custom Pro Football Hall of Fame buttons along the front and the wrists, along with a colorful Hall of Fame crest. For a special touch, each jacket also features custom lining with a printed woven label of the inductee’s name, class year and induction number.

What is the history of the gold jacket?

While the Pro-Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony has been happening since 1963, the gold jacket was first introduced in 1978. Haggar has been the only designer of the jacket since its addition to the ceremony.

To avoid duplication, the jacket’s gold fabrication color is so secretive that it hasn’t been cataloged with any other color registry.

Charles Woodson, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021, receives his gold jacket during the gold jacket dinner on Aug. 6, 2021 in Canton, Ohio. Getty Images

Who designs the gold jackets?

The gold jackets have been supplied and designed by Haggar, a Texas-based menswear brand since 1978.

John Apostolidis, the director of brand, licensing and communications for Haggar, explained the significance of the jackets in a statement to the NFL. “What you get is a combination of the more contemporary players who have made a ton of money and guys who played 30 or 40 years ago who aren’t super-wealthy. You haven’t heard from them in 20 years. It’s a great honor for them to be recognized. They’ll say, ‘We made it. I can’t believe it.'”