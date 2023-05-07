×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: May 5, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

The Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte Wear Alexander McQueen for the Coronation of King Charles III

Fashion

Camilla, Queen Consort, Wears Bruce Oldfield for the Coronation of King Charles III

Eye

Inside the Coronation of King Charles III 

Queen Camilla Celebrates Coronation Concert in Royal Blue Tunic Dress With King Charles III

Nicole Scherzinger, Lionel Richie and Andrea Bocelli performed at the event.

Camilla, Queen Consort and King Charles III at the Coronation Concert on May 7 in Windsor, England.
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - MAY 07: Katy Perry performs on stage during the Coronation Concert on May 07, 2023 in Windsor, England. The Windsor Castle Concert is part of the celebrations of the Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms that took place at Westminster Abbey yesterday. Performers include Take That, Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Paloma Faith, Olly Murs, Andrea Bocelli and Sir Bryn Terfel, Alexis Ffrench, Lang Lang & Nicole Scherzinger, Bette Midler, Tiwa Savage, Steve Winwood, Pete Tong and The Coronation Choir. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - MAY 07: Katy Perry performs on stage during the Coronation Concert on May 07, 2023 in Windsor, England. The Windsor Castle Concert is part of the celebrations of the Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms that took place at Westminster Abbey yesterday. Performers include Take That, Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Paloma Faith, Olly Murs, Andrea Bocelli and Sir Bryn Terfel, Alexis Ffrench, Lang Lang & Nicole Scherzinger, Bette Midler, Tiwa Savage, Steve Winwood, Pete Tong and The Coronation Choir. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - MAY 07: Paloma Faith performs on stage during the Coronation Concert on May 07, 2023 in Windsor, England. The Windsor Castle Concert is part of the celebrations of the Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms that took place at Westminster Abbey yesterday. Performers include Take That, Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Paloma Faith, Olly Murs, Andrea Bocelli and Sir Bryn Terfel, Alexis Ffrench, Lang Lang & Nicole Scherzinger, Bette Midler, Tiwa Savage, Steve Winwood, Pete Tong and The Coronation Choir. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - MAY 07: Alexis Ffrench and Zak Abel perform on stage during the Coronation Concert on May 07, 2023 in Windsor, England. The Windsor Castle Concert is part of the celebrations of the Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms that took place at Westminster Abbey yesterday. Performers include Take That, Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Paloma Faith, Olly Murs, Andrea Bocelli and Sir Bryn Terfel, Alexis Ffrench, Lang Lang & Nicole Scherzinger, Bette Midler, Tiwa Savage, Steve Winwood, Pete Tong and The Coronation Choir. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
View ALL 35 Photos

Queen Camilla attended King Charles III’s Coronation Concert on Sunday in Windsor, England. The couple was crowned a day earlier in a ceremony at London’s Westminster Abbey.

At the concert, Camilla donned a royal blue zippered tunic. The queen accessorized with gold jewelry, which included bracelets, earrings and a necklace.

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - MAY 07: Queen Camilla and King Charles III in the Royal Box during the Coronation Concert on May 7, 2023 in Windsor, England. The Windsor Castle Concert is part of the celebrations of the Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms that took place at Westminster Abbey yesterday. High-profile performers will entertain members of the royal family and 20,000 guests including 10,000 members of the public. (Photo by Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Queen Camilla and King Charles III at the coronation concert on May 7 in Windsor, England. Getty Images

Camilla wore her blonde hair in a feathered bob, a style she’s been associated with since the 1970s.

Related Galleries

King Charles III matched his queen, wearing a navy suit with a patterned tie and pocket square.

The couple enjoyed performances by Lionel Richie, Nicole Scherzinger and Andrea Bocelli as they looked on from the Royal Box. They waved to the crowd alongside other royal family members, including Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales.

Seated behind Charles and Camilla was the United Kingdom’s Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, and his wife, Akshata Murthy.

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - MAY 07: King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Prince George of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Rishi Sunak and Patricia Scotland, Baroness Scotland and Princess Beatrice of York are seen during the Coronation Concert on May 07, 2023 in Windsor, England. The Windsor Castle Concert is part of the celebrations of the Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms that took place at Westminster Abbey yesterday. Performers include Take That, Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Paloma Faith, Olly Murs, Andrea Bocelli and Sir Bryn Terfel, Alexis Ffrench, Lang Lang & Nicole Scherzinger, Bette Midler, Tiwa Savage, Steve Winwood, Pete Tong and The Coronation Choir. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Prince George of Wales, Prince William, King Charles III, and Queen Camilla at the Coronation Concert on May 7 in Windsor, England. Getty Images

Queen Camilla married King Charles III in a civil ceremony at the Guildhall, Windsor, in 2005. They were joined by around 800 guests at a Service of Prayer and Dedication at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.

Camilla, formerly known as the Duchess of Cornwall, was previously married to Brigadier Andrew Parker Bowles, with whom she divorced in 1995. The couple had two children, Thomas Henry and Laura Rose.

The coronation concert, broadcast live at Windsor Castle by the BBC and BBC Studios, followed the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. The list of performers included Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Andrea Bocelli, Sir Bryn Terfel, Take That and Freya Ridings. The show featured a performance by the Coronation Choir, a group that recruited members from choirs across the U.K., including refugee choirs, NHS choirs, LGBTQ choirs and deaf signing choirs.

Inside the Carlyle Hotel Met Gala Departures 2023

Met Gala 2023: Inside the Carlyle Hotel

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad