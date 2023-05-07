Queen Camilla Celebrates Coronation Concert in Royal Blue Tunic Dress With King Charles III

Queen Camilla attended King Charles III’s Coronation Concert on Sunday in Windsor, England. The couple was crowned a day earlier in a ceremony at London’s Westminster Abbey.

At the concert, Camilla donned a royal blue zippered tunic. The queen accessorized with gold jewelry, which included bracelets, earrings and a necklace.

Queen Camilla and King Charles III at the coronation concert on May 7 in Windsor, England. Getty Images

Camilla wore her blonde hair in a feathered bob, a style she’s been associated with since the 1970s.

King Charles III matched his queen, wearing a navy suit with a patterned tie and pocket square.

The couple enjoyed performances by Lionel Richie, Nicole Scherzinger and Andrea Bocelli as they looked on from the Royal Box. They waved to the crowd alongside other royal family members, including Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales.

Seated behind Charles and Camilla was the United Kingdom’s Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, and his wife, Akshata Murthy.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Prince George of Wales, Prince William, King Charles III, and Queen Camilla at the Coronation Concert on May 7 in Windsor, England. Getty Images

Queen Camilla married King Charles III in a civil ceremony at the Guildhall, Windsor, in 2005. They were joined by around 800 guests at a Service of Prayer and Dedication at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.

Camilla, formerly known as the Duchess of Cornwall, was previously married to Brigadier Andrew Parker Bowles, with whom she divorced in 1995. The couple had two children, Thomas Henry and Laura Rose.

The coronation concert, broadcast live at Windsor Castle by the BBC and BBC Studios, followed the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. The list of performers included Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Andrea Bocelli, Sir Bryn Terfel, Take That and Freya Ridings. The show featured a performance by the Coronation Choir, a group that recruited members from choirs across the U.K., including refugee choirs, NHS choirs, LGBTQ choirs and deaf signing choirs.