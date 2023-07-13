Queen Camilla Dons Botanical Green Dress for Official Cornwall Visit

Queen Camilla arrived in St Ives, England, on Thursday for an official royal visit to Cornwall, channeling nature in a half-length sleeve day dress by Fiona Clare, with an allover green foliage pattern. She completed her look with classic nude kitten heels.

Queen Camilla on July 13 in St. Columb Major, England. Getty Images

King Charles III joined his wife for the visit to Cornwall. It marked the first time the King and Queen of England have visited Cornwall since their coronation in May. They began their visit to Cornwall with a visit to St. Ives, where they got a tour of the Barbara Hepworth Museum and Sculpture Garden. The last time the royal couple visited Cornwall was in June 2022 when they stopped by the Royal Cornwall Show in Wadebridge.

This isn’t Queen Camilla’s first time donning green since her coronation. In June, she took a style cue from her daughter-in-law Catherine, Princess of Wales, and wore a green polka-dot dress for a reception at Buckingham Palace. The king and queen held the reception to mark the 75th anniversary of the arrival of the HMT Empire Windrush.

On Wednesday, the Queen attended Day 10 of Wimbledon, sporting a white dress with black vertical striped piping on the front from Fiona Clare couture.