×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: July 13, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Why Is ‘Barbie’ Such a Cultural Phenomenon?

Business

Kim Kardashian’s Skims Chasing $4B Valuation in Pre-IPO Round

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Marcus Wainwright to Step Down From Rag & Bone

Queen Camilla Dons Botanical Green Dress for Official Cornwall Visit

The Queen of England was joined by her husband King Charles III as they visited the region.

Queen Camilla is given flowers by Williow, outside the RNLI station during an official visit to Cornwall on July 13, 2023 in St Ives, England.
ASCOT, ENGLAND - JUNE 20: Zara Tindall attends day one of Royal Ascot 2023 at Ascot Racecourse on June 20, 2023 in Ascot, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
ASCOT, ENGLAND - JUNE 20: Princess Anne, Princess Royal attends day one of Royal Ascot 2023 at Ascot Racecourse on June 20, 2023 in Ascot, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Day One of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, Berkshire, UK, on the 20th June 2023. 20 Jun 2023 Pictured: Day One of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, Berkshire, UK, on the 20th June 2023. Photo credit: James Whatling / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA997692_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
ASCOT, ENGLAND - JUNE 20: Hana Cross attends day one of Royal Ascot 2023 at Ascot Racecourse on June 20, 2023 in Ascot, England. (Photo by Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images for Royal Ascot)
View ALL 33 Photos

Queen Camilla arrived in St Ives, England, on Thursday for an official royal visit to Cornwall, channeling nature in a half-length sleeve day dress by Fiona Clare, with an allover green foliage pattern. She completed her look with classic nude kitten heels.

Queen Camilla, Cornwall Visit, Columbia Centre
Queen Camilla on July 13 in St. Columb Major, England. Getty Images

King Charles III joined his wife for the visit to Cornwall. It marked the first time the King and Queen of England have visited Cornwall since their coronation in May. They began their visit to Cornwall with a visit to St. Ives, where they got a tour of the Barbara Hepworth Museum and Sculpture Garden. The last time the royal couple visited Cornwall was in June 2022 when they stopped by the Royal Cornwall Show in Wadebridge.

Queen Camilla, Cornwall Visit, Columbia Centre
Queen Camilla on July 13 in St. Columb Major, England. Getty Images

This isn’t Queen Camilla’s first time donning green since her coronation. In June, she took a style cue from her daughter-in-law Catherine, Princess of Wales, and wore a green polka-dot dress for a reception at Buckingham Palace. The king and queen held the reception to mark the 75th anniversary of the arrival of the HMT Empire Windrush.

Related Articles

On Wednesday, the Queen attended Day 10 of Wimbledon, sporting a white dress with black vertical striped piping on the front from Fiona Clare couture.

Queen Camilla Dons Botanical Green Dress for Official Cornwall Visit

A Boss Always with Nina Dobrev

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad