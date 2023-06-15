Queen Camilla Takes a Style Note From Kate Middleton’s Wardrobe in Green Polka Dot Dress at Buckingham Palace Reception

Queen Camilla made a vibrant arrival at her and King Charles III’s reception at Buckingham Palace in London on Wednesday, adding modern touches to a previously worn look.

The Queen wore a green polka-dot dress with an A-line silhouette. She completed her spring-themed enable with cream round-toe block heels.

Queen Camilla at the Bees for Development’s Bee Garden Party on June 14 in London. Getty Images

That same day, Queen Camilla also attended the Bees for Development’s Bee Garden Party in London, symbolizing the organization’s event by wearing a shining bee-shaped brooch adorning her waist.

A closer look at Queen Camilla’s jewelry at the Bees for Development’s Bee Garden Party on June 14 in London. Getty Images

Not only did Queen Camilla wear the same polka-dot dress in 2021, but the ensemble is also strikingly similar to a dress Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, has previously worn.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge during day three of her and Prince William’s visit to Ireland on March 5, 2020 in Galway, Ireland. Getty Images

During a three-day trip to Ireland in 2020, Middleton wore a slew of looks, including a V-neckline green polka-dot gown that came down to her knees. The princess paired her patterned outfit with a black statement belt and matching knee-high boots.

Both Middleton and Camilla are famous for recycling outfits. In May, Middleton re-wore a red Alexander McQueen suit to attend the Coronation Concert in Windsor. In February, the princess gave her Hobbs coat new life while visiting the National Maritime Museum Cornwall in Falmouth.