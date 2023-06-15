Queen Camilla Takes a Style Note From Kate Middleton’s Wardrobe in Green Polka Dot Dress at Buckingham Palace Reception

Queen Camilla made a vibrant arrival at her and King Charles III’s reception at Buckingham Palace in London on Wednesday, adding modern touches to a previously worn look.
The Queen wore a green polka-dot dress with an A-line silhouette. She completed her spring-themed enable with cream round-toe block heels.
That same day, Queen Camilla also attended the Bees for Development’s Bee Garden Party in London, symbolizing the organization’s event by wearing a shining bee-shaped brooch adorning her waist.
Not only did Queen Camilla wear the same polka-dot dress in 2021, but the ensemble is also strikingly similar to a dress Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, has previously worn.
During a three-day trip to Ireland in 2020, Middleton wore a slew of looks, including a V-neckline green polka-dot gown that came down to her knees. The princess paired her patterned outfit with a black statement belt and matching knee-high boots.
Both Middleton and Camilla are famous for recycling outfits. In May, Middleton re-wore a red Alexander McQueen suit to attend the Coronation Concert in Windsor. In February, the princess gave her Hobbs coat new life while visiting the National Maritime Museum Cornwall in Falmouth.