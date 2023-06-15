×
Queen Camilla Takes a Style Note From Kate Middleton’s Wardrobe in Green Polka Dot Dress at Buckingham Palace Reception

Marking the 75th anniversary of the arrival of HMT Empire Windrush at Buckingham Palace, the Queen held a reception alongside King Charles.

Queen Camilla during the reception to mark the 75th anniversary of the arrival of HMT Empire Windrush at Buckingham Palace on June 14 in London.
LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 15: King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort attend the 'Together at Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 15, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 15: Camilla, Queen Consort attends the 'Together at Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 15, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 15Prince George of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend the 'Together at Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 15, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 15: Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the 'Together at Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 15, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Queen Camilla made a vibrant arrival at her and King Charles III’s reception at Buckingham Palace in London on Wednesday, adding modern touches to a previously worn look.

The Queen wore a green polka-dot dress with an A-line silhouette. She completed her spring-themed enable with cream round-toe block heels.

Queen Camilla at the the Bees for Development's Bee Garden Party on June 14 in London.
Queen Camilla at the Bees for Development’s Bee Garden Party on June 14 in London. Getty Images

That same day, Queen Camilla also attended the Bees for Development’s Bee Garden Party in London, symbolizing the organization’s event by wearing a shining bee-shaped brooch adorning her waist.

A closer look at Queen Camilla's jewelry at the Bees for Development's Bee Garden Party on June 14 in London.
A closer look at Queen Camilla’s jewelry at the Bees for Development’s Bee Garden Party on June 14 in London. Getty Images

Not only did Queen Camilla wear the same polka-dot dress in 2021, but the ensemble is also strikingly similar to a dress Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, has previously worn.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge during day three of her and Prince William's visit to Ireland on March 5, 2020 in Galway, Ireland.
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge during day three of her and Prince William’s visit to Ireland on March 5, 2020 in Galway, Ireland. Getty Images

During a three-day trip to Ireland in 2020, Middleton wore a slew of looks, including a V-neckline green polka-dot gown that came down to her knees. The princess paired her patterned outfit with a black statement belt and matching knee-high boots.

Both Middleton and Camilla are famous for recycling outfits. In May, Middleton re-wore a red Alexander McQueen suit to attend the Coronation Concert in Windsor. In February, the princess gave her Hobbs coat new life while visiting the National Maritime Museum Cornwall in Falmouth.

