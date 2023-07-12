Queen Camilla Wears Striped White Dress and Sunglasses for Wimbledon 2023

Queen Camilla arrived for Day 10 of Wimbledon 2023 in London on Wednesday, wearing a summer outfit. The queen donned a white dress with black vertical striped piping on the front. She accessorized with a pair of complementary pearl earrings, aviator sunglasses fit for the summer weather and a Van Cleef & Arpels Alhambra bracelet.

Queen Camilla WireImage

The queen’s choice of dress was a fitting nod to the Wimbledon players, who are required to wear all-white on the court. This year, for the first time in Wimbledon’s history, the dress code was amended for women, allowing them to wear dark-colored undershorts as long as they don’t extend beyond their skirts or tennis shorts.

Wimbledon’s all-white dress code dates back to 1877. Players are still forbidden to wear shades of off-white or ivory. Only a single trim of color, no more than a centimeter long, is allowed on the neckline or sleeve.

Queen Camilla’s attendance at Wimbledon follows just a week after her daughter-in-law Catherine, Princess of Wales, also known as Kate Middleton, graced the event.

Kate Middleton at Wimbledon 2023. WireImage

Camilla is known to love a good sporting event. In June, she attended the Royal Ascot wearing a white Dior dress and coat with crystallized beading. She matched the dress and coat with a white wide-brim hat and white gloves. She also added on one of the Queen Mother’s brooches, with a diamond and pearl piece shaped like a seashell.