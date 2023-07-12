×
Queen Camilla Wears Striped White Dress and Sunglasses for Wimbledon 2023

The queen attended Day 10 of the Wimbledon tennis championship.

Queen Camilla arrived for Day 10 of Wimbledon 2023 in London on Wednesday, wearing a summer outfit. The queen donned a white dress with black vertical striped piping on the front. She accessorized with a pair of complementary pearl earrings, aviator sunglasses fit for the summer weather and a Van Cleef & Arpels Alhambra bracelet.

The queen’s choice of dress was a fitting nod to the Wimbledon players, who are required to wear all-white on the court. This year, for the first time in Wimbledon’s history, the dress code was amended for women, allowing them to wear dark-colored undershorts as long as they don’t extend beyond their skirts or tennis shorts.

Wimbledon’s all-white dress code dates back to 1877. Players are still forbidden to wear shades of off-white or ivory. Only a single trim of color, no more than a centimeter long, is allowed on the neckline or sleeve.

Queen Camilla’s attendance at Wimbledon follows just a week after her daughter-in-law Catherine, Princess of Wales, also known as Kate Middleton, graced the event.

Camilla is known to love a good sporting event. In June, she attended the Royal Ascot wearing a white Dior dress and coat with crystallized beading. She matched the dress and coat with a white wide-brim hat and white gloves. She also added on one of the Queen Mother’s brooches, with a diamond and pearl piece shaped like a seashell.

