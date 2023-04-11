Queen Latifah Updates All-Black Dressing With Florals for ‘Champion’ Opening Night

Queen Latifah attended the opening night of Terence Blanchard’s opera “Champion” on Monday in New York, donning a head-to-toe black outfit with spring-worthy details.

Queen Latifah at the opening night of Terence Blanchard’s “Champion” in New York City on April 10. Getty Images

Latifah wore a sequin-embellished bomber jacket from Simone Rocha’s spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection. Regarding the collection, WWD reported Rocha “pumped up the sleeves on an oversize bomber to Henry VIII-style proportions, a look from her new men’s collection.”

The actress paired the top with coordinating leggings, chunky Celine boots and a top-handle Gucci handbag. Latifah usually collaborates with stylist Jason Rembert on her looks.

Phylicia Rashad, Spike Lee and Angela Bassett were among the other celebrities who attended the opening event.

“Champion,” an opera by critically acclaimed composer Terrence Blanchard, tells the dramatic story of boxer Emile Griffith. Blanchard became the first Black composer to have their work staged at the Metropolitan Opera in the 2021-2022 season with “Fire Shut Up in My Bones.”

Latifah has a penchant for all-black dressing. At the Vanity Fair Oscar party in March, she wore a black power suit with a sharp white collar. To celebrate 50 years of hip-hop at the 2023 Grammy Awards in February, she arrived on the red carpet in a floor-length black gown with floral patterns and a crisscross feature on her chest.

Along with standout looks, Latifah is continuing her hosting stints. The artist is set to host the amfAR Cannes Gala on May 25. The HIV/AIDS organization’s gala will include performances by Bebe Rexha, Adam Lambert, Halsey and Gladys Knight. Latifah hosted the NAACP Image Awards in February, slipping into a variety of looks by Bibhu Mohapatra, Tony Ward, A. Potts and Oscar de la Renta.