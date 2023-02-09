Queen Latifah Takes Lux Leather to ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Queen Latifah donned a monochromatic ensemble for “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” appearing on Wednesday’s episode in a sleek forest-green leather set.

Queen Latifah on the Feb. 8 episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Todd Owyoung/NBC

Latifah’s outfit consisted of a green jacket with a matching pair of straight-leg trousers in a liquid leather-like material. The jacket had a sharp collar and an oversize fit, adorned with a large shirt pocket. For shoes, Latifah slipped into a pair of beige boots with a round toe. She accessorized with a pair of hoop earrings by Sister Love. Her hair was in a half-up, half-down style, with her honey-brown tresses framing her face. Latifah worked with stylist Jason Rembert for her night show outfit.

While on the show, Latifah and Fallon chatted about her performance at the Grammy Awards, her show “The Equalizer” and her new Audible Original.

The award-winning artist just wrapped up a performance at this year’s Grammy Awards, which honored the 50th anniversary of hip-hop music. She took the stage alongside some of the genre’s other great artists, including LL Cool J, Missy Elliott and Busta Rhymes. On the red carpet for the show, Latifah arrived in a black Tom Ford gown with a botanical-themed sheer overlay.

The rapper had another standout style moment at the 2022 Grio Awards, where she embraced an avant-garde look, featuring a Thom Browne gown with dramatic ruffles. Latifah is gearing up to star in the third season of “The Equalizer,” which premieres Feb. 19 on CBS. The cast includes Lorraine Toussaint and Laya DeLeon Hayes. In addition, she also recently released an Audible Original podcast titled “Unity in the Community,” in which she narrates seven stories of struggle and triumph with the intention to inspire.