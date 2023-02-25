All of Queen Latifah’s Outfit Changes at NAACP Image Awards 2023

Queen Latifah took to the stage for her hosting duties at the 2023 NAACP Image Awards on Saturday in Pasadena, California, showing off how skilled she is when it comes to an outfit change.

The actress donned several different dresses as she entertained the attendees and honorees at this year’s event.

One of Latifah’s looks channeled vintage Hollywood glamour in a strapless gown with a black bodice and voluminous white skirt. She accessorized the look with opera gloves, a diamond necklace and diamond stud earrings.

Queen Latifah speaks onstage at the 54th NAACP Image Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Another one of Latifah’s looks took inspiration from spring. The dress was light blue with an allover yellow floral pattern and a cape. She accessorized with diamond earrings, a diamond ring and bracelets.

Queen Latifah speaks onstage at the 54th NAACP Image Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. Gilbert Flores for Variety

For a third look, Latifah wore a voluminous burgundy ruffle gown with an embroidered bodice. She accessorized with a diamond ring and statement earrings.

Queen Latifah speaks onstage at the 54th NAACP Image Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. Gilbert Flores for Variety

In another look, Latifah went monochromatic in a black mixed-materials look.

Latifah kept her makeup understated throughout the program, opting for a classic matte lip, a light bit of highlighter on her cheeks and mascara. She donned two different hairstyles throughout her hosting duties, going from a ponytail to an intricate high-top bun.

Queen Latifah speaks onstage at the 54th NAACP Image Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Latifah worked with stylist Jason Rembert, who dressed Latifah in her ocean-inspired puffer coat when she attended Thom Browne’s runway show during New York Fashion Week.

Latifah herself was nominated at this year’s ceremony for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series for her role in “The Equalizer.” The award ultimately went to Angela Bassett for “9-1-1.”

The 2023 NAACP Image Awards honor the accomplishments of Black entertainers, activists and political leaders. This year’s ceremony will be hosted by Queen Latifah on Feb. 25 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif., with presenters including Zendaya, Janelle Monae and Kerry Washington. The event’s winners were announced prior to the ceremony, including Beyoncé, Rihanna, Jennifer Hudson, Viola Davis and Stacey Abrams.