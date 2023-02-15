×
Queen Latifah Styles Ocean-inspired Puffer Coat With Furry Hat for Thom Browne’s Fall 2023 NYFW Show

Thom Browne's latest runway show marks his first as CFDA chairman.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 14: Queen Latifah attends the Thom Browne fashion show during New York Fashion Week at The Shed on February 14, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)
Queen Latifah attends the Thom Browne fashion show during New York Fashion Week at The Shed on Feb. 14 in New York City. GC Images

Queen Latifah arrived at Thom Browne’s fall 2023 runway showing during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 14, wearing an ocean-inspired ensemble.

To support Thom Browne in debuting his new fashion collection, the Golden Globe- and Grammy-winning entertainer wore a head-to-toe Thom Browne ensemble, including a white and gray puffer coat with printed whales and ocean motifs with a matching belt, along with a white shirt and a white and gray plaid tie. She coordinated the look with gray graphic print socks and gray and white lace-up block-heel oxford shoes. She accessorized with a gray hat and a white and gray plaid top handle bag.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 14: Queen Latifah attends the Thom Browne fashion show during New York Fashion Week at The Shed on February 14, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images)
Queen Latifah attends the Thom Browne fashion show during New York Fashion Week at The Shed on Feb. 14 in New York City. Getty Images

For makeup, Latifah kept it subtle with a classic red lip, mascara and light eye shadow. She had her hair pinned into a bun in the back, allowing her hat to rest easily atop her head.

Browne’s runway show was an interpretation of “The Little Prince” by Antoine de Saint-Exupery. The parable tells the story of a prince from another planet who teaches a pilot who crashed in the desert the meaning of life.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 14: (L-R) Pusha T, Queen Latifah and John Suh attend the Thom Browne fashion show during New York Fashion Week at The Shed on February 14, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images)
Pusha T, Queen Latifah and John Suh attend the Thom Browne fashion show during New York Fashion Week at The Shed on Feb. 14 in New York City. Getty Images

“It’s really a story between adults and kids. And the adults really didn’t see the world and the kids were the ones who in their pure naive way saw the world. So the collection is broken down into two sections — the tailored adult section, which has very overexaggerated shoulders on coats and jackets with skirts and shorts and trousers, all done in these developed tweeds. And then how the kids see the world in a more interesting way, where we took a very serious adult pinstripe fabric and conceptualized looks in a very childlike way,” Browne explained in an interview with WWD.

Last fall, Browne was named chairman of the Council of Fashion Designers of America, America’s governing fashion body. His role became effective on Jan. 1, and this show marked his first as the organization’s chairman.

