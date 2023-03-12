×
Queen Latifah Suits Up With Statement Details for Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2023

The award-winning artist and actress joined Jessica Alba, Gabrielle Union, Sofia Vergara and other stars at the annual party.

Queen Latifah at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 12 in Beverly Hills.
Queen Latifah made a classic arrival at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday in Los Angeles, opting for a power suit.

Queen Latifah at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 12 in Beverly Hills.
Queen Latifah at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 12 in Beverly Hills. Alberto Rodriguez for Variety

Latifah’s jacket featured sharp lapels with a standout white trim. She coordinated the look with a black shirt and matching trousers. When it came to accessories, Latifah went edgy, donning a black choker necklace with a shimmering oversize heart pendant and a single silver tassel ear cuff. Her hair was styled to the side.

Queen Latifah at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 12 in Beverly Hills.
Queen Latifah at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 12 in Beverly Hills. Alberto Rodriguez for Variety

Latifah usually collaborates with stylist Jason Rembert. Sofia Vergara, Jessica Alba and Gabrielle Union were among the other stars who attended the party.

Latifah continues to showcase her standout style, with this look being the latest. She attended Thom Browne’s fall 2023 show during New York Fashion Week wearing an ocean-inspired dramatic puffer coat and furry hat. The award-winning artist also delivered looks while hosting the NAACP Image Awards, where she looked to Oscar de la Renta, Tony Ward and Bibhu Mohapatra for her outfit changes to name a few.

Queen Latifah at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 12 in Beverly Hills.
Queen Latifah at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 12 in Beverly Hills. Alberto Rodriguez for Variety

The actress also has a leading role in “The Equalizer,” where she plays Robyn McCall, a normal single mom raising a teenage daughter who is also an anonymous defender of oppressed people. New episodes of the action series premiere Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and are available to stream on Paramount+.

The annual Oscar after-party hosted by Vanity Fair celebrates the end of the awards season, as well as the winners of the 2023 Academy Awards. The event features a red carpet at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, hosted by YouTuber Amelia Dimoldenberg. The carpet is one of the year’s most star-studded events, with 2023 guests including Olivia Wilde, Julia Garner, Nancy Pelosi and Sarah Paulson.

WWD x NMG: Brunello Cucinelli

WWD x NMG: Brunello Cucinelli

