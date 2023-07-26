×
Queen Letizia Embraces Romantic Details in Floral Carolina Herrera Dress With Peekaboo Bra Cups to Inaugurate Spain’s Royal Collections Gallery

The queen of Spain attended the inaugural ceremony for the long-planned Royal Collections Gallery.

Pedro Sánchez, Queen Letizia, Royal Collections Gallery, Carolina Herrera
Queen Letizia of Spain inaugurates the Gallery of The Royal Collections new museum on Tuesday in Madrid. Europa Press / MEGA

Queen Letizia of Spain arrived for the inauguration of the Royal Collections Gallery at the Royal Palace on Wednesday in Madrid, donning summer florals.

The queen wore a white and blue floral printed dress with a black ribbon waist bow, black shoulder straps and black bra cups from Carolina Herrera. She coordinated the dress with black sling-back pumps, also from Carolina Herrera.

Queen Letizia’s dress was from Carolina Herrera’s pre-fall 2020 collection. WWD characterized the collection as delivering glamour with subtle sweetness and a casual attitude that belied the often-intricate constructions of the clothes.

Queen Letizia, Royal Collections Gallery, Carolina Herrera
Queen Letizia of Spain Getty Images

The new Royal Collections Gallery will display parts of the royal collection held by the National Heritage, an autonomous agency under the jurisdiction of the ministry of the presidency that administers the sites owned by the monarch and Spanish royal family. The inauguration of the Royal Collections Gallery comes on the heels of an inconclusive election in Spain that has left their political parties up in the air over how to form a government.

Queen Letizia was joined by her husband, King Felipe VI, along with government officials, including acting Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and acting minister of culture Miquel Iceta for the occasion.

Queen Letizia, Royal Collections Gallery, Carolina Herrera
Queen Letizia of Spain Getty Images

The queen has been a longtime fan of the Carolina Herrera brand. In May at the inauguration of King Charles of England, the queen of Spain wore an on-trend Barbiecore ensemble, including a pink suit with peplum and embroidery details custom designed by Carolina Herrera’s creative director, Wes Gordon. She coordinated the pink suit with a matching “Scala Insignia” clutch.

The new Royal Collections Gallery was designed by Emilio Tuñón Álvarez and Luis Moreno Mansilla. The project was nearly a century in the making, with the idea originally proposed in 1935.

Queen Letizia Gets Romantic in Carolina Herrera for Royal Gallery

A Boss Always with Nina Dobrev

