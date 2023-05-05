×
Queen Letizia of Spain Goes Green in Victoria Beckham Dress at King Charles’ Coronation Reception for Overseas Guests

 The Queen arrived alongside her husband, King Felipe VI of Spain.

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain wearing green victoria beckham dress at the Coronation Reception for overseas guests at Buckingham Palace on May 5 in London.
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 05: The First Lady of the United States, Jill Biden and her grand daughter Finnegan Biden (left) arrive for a reception at Buckingham Palace hosted by King Charles III for overseas guests attending his coronation on May 5, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Jacob King-WPA Pool/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 05: The First Lady of the United States, Jill Biden arrives for a reception at Buckingham Palace hosted by King Charles III for overseas guests attending his coronation on May 5, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Jacob King-WPA Pool/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 05: Catherine, Princess of Wales speaks with the First Lady of the United States, Dr Jill Biden and her grand daughter Finnegan Biden during a reception at Buckingham Palace for overseas guests attending the coronation of King Charles III on May 5, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Jacob King - WPA Pool / Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 05: King Charles III (L) speaks to King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain during a reception at Buckingham Palace for overseas guests attending the coronation of King Charles III on May 5, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Jacob King - WPA Pool / Getty Images)
Queen Letizia of Spain donned a bright ensemble for the Coronation Reception for overseas guests at Buckingham Palace on Friday in London. The event included foreign royals and leaders ahead of King Charles III’s coronation ceremony on Saturday.

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain wearing a green victoria beckham dress, at the Coronation Reception for overseas guests at Buckingham Palace on May 5 in London.
King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain at the Coronation Reception for overseas guests at Buckingham Palace on May 5 in London. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The Queen arrived wearing the Gathered Melange Midi dress by Victoria Beckham, which was in a vibrant green color. The dress included a gathered-detail along her torso and flounce sleeves.

She accessorized with pointed-toe pumps by Magrit, a Nina Ricci navy clutch and a dazzling bow tie brooch.

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain wearing a green victoria beckham dress, at the Coronation Reception for overseas guests at Buckingham Palace on May 5 in London.
King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain at the Coronation Reception for overseas guests at Buckingham Palace on May 5 in London. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Alongside Queen Letizia was her husband King Felipe VI, who wore a sharp black suit with a red floral tie.

The couple is set to join high-profile figures on Saturday to attend King Charles III‘s ceremony that precedes the King’s Procession.

Queen Letizia wears green victoria beckham dress of Spain at the Coronation Reception for overseas guests at Buckingham Palace on May 5 in London.
Queen Letizia of Spain at the Coronation Reception for overseas guests at Buckingham Palace on May 5 in London. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Queen Letizia has embraced many standout outfits, with this one being her latest. For her wedding to the then-future King Felipe VI in 2004, she looked to Manuel Pertega, wearing a long-sleeve ivory gown with an embroidered open collar and 14-foot train.

In 2018, for Day One of her six-day stay in the U.S., she wore a statement red gown by German designer Doliana. She has also worn Carolina Herrera, Roberto Torretta and Hugo Boss.

