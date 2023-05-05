Queen Letizia of Spain Goes Green in Victoria Beckham Dress at King Charles’ Coronation Reception for Overseas Guests

Queen Letizia of Spain donned a bright ensemble for the Coronation Reception for overseas guests at Buckingham Palace on Friday in London. The event included foreign royals and leaders ahead of King Charles III’s coronation ceremony on Saturday.

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain at the Coronation Reception for overseas guests at Buckingham Palace on May 5 in London. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The Queen arrived wearing the Gathered Melange Midi dress by Victoria Beckham, which was in a vibrant green color. The dress included a gathered-detail along her torso and flounce sleeves.

She accessorized with pointed-toe pumps by Magrit, a Nina Ricci navy clutch and a dazzling bow tie brooch.

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain at the Coronation Reception for overseas guests at Buckingham Palace on May 5 in London. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Alongside Queen Letizia was her husband King Felipe VI, who wore a sharp black suit with a red floral tie.

The couple is set to join high-profile figures on Saturday to attend King Charles III‘s ceremony that precedes the King’s Procession.

Queen Letizia of Spain at the Coronation Reception for overseas guests at Buckingham Palace on May 5 in London. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Queen Letizia has embraced many standout outfits, with this one being her latest. For her wedding to the then-future King Felipe VI in 2004, she looked to Manuel Pertega, wearing a long-sleeve ivory gown with an embroidered open collar and 14-foot train.

In 2018, for Day One of her six-day stay in the U.S., she wore a statement red gown by German designer Doliana. She has also worn Carolina Herrera, Roberto Torretta and Hugo Boss.