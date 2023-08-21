×
Queen Letizia Embraces Power Dressing in Red Boss Suit to Celebrate Spain’s FIFA Women’s World Cup Win

Spain's women's soccer team came out victorious against England.

Queen Letizia, Spain, FIFA Women's World Cup, soccer
Mary Earps of England is greeted by Queen Letizia of Spain and Infanta Sofía of Spain after the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 Final match between Spain and England at Stadium Australia on Aug. 20 in Sydney. Getty Images

Queen Letizia of Spain took to the field to celebrate her country’s win over England in the FIFA Women’s World Cup on Sunday in Sydney. To watch Spain clench its victory, the royal wore a red double-breasted blazer and matching regular-fit boot-cut trousers from Boss.

Queen Letizia, Spain, FIFA Women's World Cup, soccer
Gianni Infantino, president of FIFA, Queen Letizia of Spain, princess Sofia of Spain and Luis Rubiales. Getty Images

Letizia completed the look with black suede boots from Latouche. For accessories, she selected 18-karat rose gold needle earrings with diamonds and rubies from Gold&Roses.

Just four years after winning its first Women’s World Cup game, Spain claimed victory over England with a score of 1-0.

Queen Letizia, Spain, FIFA Women's World Cup, soccer
Alexia Putellas of Spain hugs Queen Letizia of Spain. Getty Images

Queen Letizia was joined by her daughter Inftana Sophia at the FIFA Women’s World Cup final, as they sat in the directors box alongside FIFA president Gianna Infantino and Spanish sporting officials.

The queen of Spain has had a busy year of public appearances. At the end of July, she attended the Atlàntida Mallorca Film Fest where she took a minimalist approach to style, donning a black midi dress with floral appliqués and ruffle details by the Spanish label Uterque. Prior to that, she wore a floral-print Carolina Herrera dress to attend the inauguration of Spain’s Royal Collections Gallery.

Spain’s FIFA Women’s World Cup win was a long time in the making. A 2018 article by El Pais reported that between 2003 and 2018, the number of registered female soccer players in Spain quadrupled. Players began receiving better coaches and access to better soccer facilities. By the 2010s, many of those young players, who would go on to join the women’s professional team, were winning tournaments at the youth level.

