Queen Letizia Embraces Summer Silhouettes in Ruffled Uterque Midi Dress at the Atlàntida Mallorca Film Fest

Queen Letizia of Spain made an appearance at the 13th Atlàntida Mallorca Film Fest on Sunday in Mallorca, Spain. The royal presented the Master of Cinema award to actress Irene Jacob.

Queen Letizia opted for a black midi dress by the Spanish label Uterque. Her frock featured floral appliqués and ruffle details. Pairing it with gold espadrille wedges, she added leaf-shaped earrings and an engraved ring by Suma Cruz. Queen Letizia completed her ensemble with a leather Malababa Nanohontas clutch, which included an agate crystal buckle.

Queen Letizia of Spain attends the Atlantida Film Fest on July 30 in Mallorca, Spain. WireImage

The queen wore her brunette tresses in flowing waves, while her makeup consisted of metallic bronze eye shadow, mauve lipstick and matching blush.

Last week Queen Letizia attended the inauguration of the Royal Collections Gallery at the Royal Palace in Madrid. Wearing a floral tea-length dress from Carolina Herrera’s 2020 pre-fall collection, she was accompanied by her husband, King Felipe VI.

The gallery displays pieces from the royal collection dating to the Middle Ages. These artifacts are preserved by the National Heritage, an agency run by the Spanish government that oversees sites owned by the Spanish royal family.

Queen Letizia of Spain attends the Atlantida Film Fest on July 30 in Mallorca, Spain. AFP via Getty Images

Queen Letizia has previously favored Carolina Herrera, wearing one of the Venezuelan designer’s skirt suits to King Charles III’s coronation in May. Her look featured lace details at the neckline and peplum around the hem of her fitted blazer. Queen Letizia also wore a large straw hat, the shape of which evoked Christian Dior’s “New Look” saucer chapeaus.

Queen Letizia and King Felipe VI have been married since 2004, and they have two daughters, Leonor, Princess of Asturias and Infanta Sofía of Spain, born in 2005 and 2007, respectively. The queen was previously married to writer Alonso Guerrero Pérez.