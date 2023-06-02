×
Wes Gordon Gives Carolina Herrera a Bit of Rio Energy

Fashion

Luar’s Run at Becoming This Generation’s Americana Mega Brand

Business

Edward Enninful Promoted to New, Global Role at Vogue

Queen Rania of Jordan Wears Dior Couture for Her Son Prince Al Hussein’s Wedding

The mother of Jordan's heir to the throne wore a Dior dress for her son's nuptials to Princess Rajwa.

Queen Rania, Prince Al Hussein, Princess Rajwa, wedding
Queen Rania and King Abdullah II of Jordan attend the wedding of their son Prince Al Hussein in Amman, Jordan on June 1. Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Queen Rania of Jordan attended the wedding of her son Crown Prince Al Hussein to Princess Rajwa Al Hussein on Wednesday in Amman, Jordan, elevating mother of the groom style.

Queen Rania wore a black and gold Dior Couture gown with a high collar and wide cuffs with gold embellishments at the neckline and wrists. She coordinated the dress with a gold top-handle handbag.

AMMAN, JORDAN - JUNE 01: (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY - MANDATORY CREDIT - 'HASHMETI KINGDOM OF JORDAN / HANDOUT' - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) Jordanian Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and Saudi architect Rajwa Alseif get married at Al Husseiniya Palace at Zahran Palace in Amman, Jordan on June 01, 2023. The crown prince of Jordan has wed the daughter of Saudi aristocratic family in a ceremony held at the Zahran Palace in the capital city of Amman. Royals, massive crowds gathered across the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and other VIPs from around the world attended the ceremony. The marriage between Crown Prince Hussein, the son of King Abdullah II and Queen Rania, and Rajwa Al Seif, a Saudi aristocrat and New York-qualified architect, has deep significance for the region, emphasizing the continuity of an Arab state. (Photo by Hashmeti Kingdom of Jordan/Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Queen Rania’s dress was from Dior’s fall 2022 couture collection. WWD characterized the collection as couture with “a timeless quality that allows it to cross borders, and makes it the definition of a long-term investment.”

Dior’s creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri is known for her penchant for making political statements with her clothing. For the brand’s fall 2022 couture collection, she collaborated with Ukrainian artist Olesia Trofymenko, whose work, combining photography and embroidery, provided the backdrop for the show. Chiuri was especially taken with Trofymenko’s use of folkloric motifs such as the Tree of Life, a symbol of rebirth that felt particularly relevant as Ukraine remains at war with Russia.

AMMAN, JORDAN - JUNE 01: Jordan Crown Prince Al Hussein and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein depart Zahran palace during their wedding on June 01, 2023 in Amman, Jordan. Al Hussein bin Abdullah, Crown Prince of Jordan, is the son of King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein and Queen Rania Al-Abdullah, and the heir apparent to the throne. (Photo by Jordan Pix/Getty Images)
Jordan Crown Prince Al Hussein and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein depart Zahran Palace during their wedding on June 1, 2023, in Amman, Jordan. Getty Images

Jordan itself has walked a tightrope in its diplomatic approach to the Ukraine and Russia war situation. Their foreign minister Ayman Safadi called for a political solution to the Ukraine crisis without mentioning Russia, and the country also evacuated 1,700 Jordanian students abroad in Ukraine when the war broke out. Queen Rania called for compassion for Ukrainian refugees at an international web summit last year, so her choice of dress for her son’s wedding day may have had subtle political messaging.

Crown Prince Al Hussein married Princess Rajwa after revealing their engagement last August. For the wedding, Princess Rajwa wore a custom Elie Saab gown and Fred Leighton jewelry, including platinum and diamond tiara. Prince Al Hussein wore his full military regalia.

