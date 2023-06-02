Queen Rania of Jordan Wears Dior Couture for Her Son Prince Al Hussein’s Wedding

Queen Rania of Jordan attended the wedding of her son Crown Prince Al Hussein to Princess Rajwa Al Hussein on Wednesday in Amman, Jordan, elevating mother of the groom style.

Queen Rania wore a black and gold Dior Couture gown with a high collar and wide cuffs with gold embellishments at the neckline and wrists. She coordinated the dress with a gold top-handle handbag.

Queen Rania and King Abdullah II of Jordan attend the wedding of their son Prince Al Hussein in Amman, Jordan on June 1. Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Queen Rania’s dress was from Dior’s fall 2022 couture collection. WWD characterized the collection as couture with “a timeless quality that allows it to cross borders, and makes it the definition of a long-term investment.”

Dior’s creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri is known for her penchant for making political statements with her clothing. For the brand’s fall 2022 couture collection, she collaborated with Ukrainian artist Olesia Trofymenko, whose work, combining photography and embroidery, provided the backdrop for the show. Chiuri was especially taken with Trofymenko’s use of folkloric motifs such as the Tree of Life, a symbol of rebirth that felt particularly relevant as Ukraine remains at war with Russia.

Jordan Crown Prince Al Hussein and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein depart Zahran Palace during their wedding on June 1, 2023, in Amman, Jordan. Getty Images

Jordan itself has walked a tightrope in its diplomatic approach to the Ukraine and Russia war situation. Their foreign minister Ayman Safadi called for a political solution to the Ukraine crisis without mentioning Russia, and the country also evacuated 1,700 Jordanian students abroad in Ukraine when the war broke out. Queen Rania called for compassion for Ukrainian refugees at an international web summit last year, so her choice of dress for her son’s wedding day may have had subtle political messaging.

Crown Prince Al Hussein married Princess Rajwa after revealing their engagement last August. For the wedding, Princess Rajwa wore a custom Elie Saab gown and Fred Leighton jewelry, including platinum and diamond tiara. Prince Al Hussein wore his full military regalia.