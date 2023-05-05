Queen Rania Channels Understated Glamour at King Charles’ Coronation Reception in Schiaparelli Dress With Gold Details

Queen Rania of Jordan brought a look that was recently on the runway to King Charles’ Coronation reception for overseas guests at Buckingham Palace on Friday in London.

She wore a brown jersey dress from Schiaparelli’s fall 2023 ready-to-wear collection that featured a stand-up collar, gathered sleeves and a row of keyhole gold buttons surrounded by ruched material that created an elongated waistline and corset-like appearance.

Queen Rania in Schiaparelli on May 5 in London

Creative director Daniel Roseberry debuted the piece in March during a salon show in Paris at Place Vendôme.

“I wanted to show the ready-to-wear in a way that felt more intimate and more tender….For me, it was also less about this fantasy and more about people knowing who this Schiaparelli woman really is. How she dresses, and the choices that she makes,” Roseberry told WWD. It followed the brand’s viral haute couture runway in January.

Queen Rania completed the look with gold metallic shoes and gold accessories.

Queen Rania and King Abdullah II of Jordan on May 5 in London.

Queen Rania and other overseas royals will be attending various events and meetings to celebrate the coronation. King Charles’ ceremony will occur on Saturday and will be followed by a concert on Sunday.

Queen Rania and King Abdullah II of Jordan on May 5 in London.

The Coronation Service, held at Westminster Abbey and conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, is a religious and formal ceremony that precedes the King’s Procession. After the service, King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, will join other members of the Royal Family in a parade toward Buckingham Palace.