Friday's Digital Daily: May 5, 2023

Business

Chatty Celebs Are a Bonus for Brands

Pop Culture

All Roads Lead to Sarabande in New York

Beauty

Coty Is Exploring Double Listing — in Paris and New York

Queen Rania Channels Understated Glamour at King Charles’ Coronation Reception in Schiaparelli Dress With Gold Details

The look was from Daniel Roseberry's fall 2023 ready-to-wear collection

Queen Rania with husband King Abdullah II of Jordan, king charles coronation reception for overseas guests, brown schiaperelli dress fashion style
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 05: The First Lady of the United States, Jill Biden and her grand daughter Finnegan Biden (left) arrive for a reception at Buckingham Palace hosted by King Charles III for overseas guests attending his coronation on May 5, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Jacob King-WPA Pool/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 05: The First Lady of the United States, Jill Biden arrives for a reception at Buckingham Palace hosted by King Charles III for overseas guests attending his coronation on May 5, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Jacob King-WPA Pool/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 05: Catherine, Princess of Wales speaks with the First Lady of the United States, Dr Jill Biden and her grand daughter Finnegan Biden during a reception at Buckingham Palace for overseas guests attending the coronation of King Charles III on May 5, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Jacob King - WPA Pool / Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 05: King Charles III (L) speaks to King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain during a reception at Buckingham Palace for overseas guests attending the coronation of King Charles III on May 5, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Jacob King - WPA Pool / Getty Images)
View ALL 21 Photos

Queen Rania of Jordan brought a look that was recently on the runway to King Charles’ Coronation reception for overseas guests at Buckingham Palace on Friday in London

She wore a brown jersey dress from Schiaparelli’s fall 2023 ready-to-wear collection that featured a stand-up collar, gathered sleeves and a row of keyhole gold buttons surrounded by ruched material that created an elongated waistline and corset-like appearance.

Queen Rania with husband King Abdullah II of Jordan, king charles coronation reception for overseas guests, brown schiaperelli fall 2023 rtw dress fashion style
Queen Rania in Schiaparelli on May 5 in London.

Creative director Daniel Roseberry debuted the piece in March during a salon show in Paris at Place Vendôme.

“I wanted to show the ready-to-wear in a way that felt more intimate and more tender….For me, it was also less about this fantasy and more about people knowing who this Schiaparelli woman really is. How she dresses, and the choices that she makes,” Roseberry told WWD. It followed the brand’s viral haute couture runway in January.

Queen Rania completed the look with gold metallic shoes and gold accessories. 

Queen Rania with husband King Abdullah II of Jordan, king charles coronation reception for overseas guests, brown schiaperelli fall 2023 rtw dress fashion style, gold buttons
Queen Rania and King Abdullah II of Jordan on May 5 in London.

Queen Rania and other overseas royals will be attending various events and meetings to celebrate the coronation. King Charles’ ceremony will occur on Saturday and will be followed by a concert on Sunday. 

Queen Rania with husband King Abdullah II of Jordan, king charles coronation reception for overseas guests, brown schiaperelli fall 2023 rtw dress fashion style, gold buttons
Queen Rania and King Abdullah II of Jordan on May 5 in London.

The Coronation Service, held at Westminster Abbey and conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, is a religious and formal ceremony that precedes the King’s Procession. After the service, King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, will join other members of the Royal Family in a parade toward Buckingham Palace.

