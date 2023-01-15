×
Quinta Brunson Embraces Dramatic Tulle in Mermaid-Style Gown at Critics Choice Awards 2023

The TV star is nominated for Best Actress in a Comedy Series for her ABC show "Abbott Elementary."

Quinta Brunson at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards on Jan. 15 in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Cate Blanchett attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Anya Taylor-Joy attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Michelle Williams attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Kate Hudson attends Cold Stone Creamery at the Critics Choice Awards 2023 at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Kahala Brands)
Quinta Brunson embraced a dark-toned look for her arrival to the 2023 Critics Choice Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles. To the red carpet, Brunson wore Robert Wun from the brand’s spring 2023 collection.

Quinta Brunson at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards on Jan. 15 in Los Angeles.

Quinta Brunson at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards on Jan. 15 in Los Angeles.

Christopher Polk for Variety

Brunson‘s gown was adorned in black tulle-like detail on her collar, sleeves, train and bodice. It had sheer, sparkly material around her torso and skirt. The gown was formfitting and had a mermaid-style fit.

Her accessories included Amrapali Jewels earrings, silver midi rings and Stuart Weitzman heels.

She worked with her longtime stylist Byron Javar, who has outfitted Marsai Martin, Karrueche and the rap duo City Girls.

Brunson slicked back her hair and styled it in a high top-knot bun. Her makeup included silver eye shadow, dark blush and a glossy pink lip. For her nails, Brunson had an almond shape with chrome-colored polish.

2023 has been a good year for Brunson, who is nominated in the Best Actress in a Comedy Series category. The nod recognizes her role in the ABC series “Abbott Elementary,” which also stars Sheryl Lee Ralph, Tyler James Williams and Lisa Ann Walter.

Just this month, Brunson took home a Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy for the show. To the ceremony, she wore a Christian Siriano strapless gown with a deep pink chest and black tulle-inspired detail.

The 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards recognized excellence in film and television on Sunday in Los Angeles. Chelsea Handler served as the show’s host. Some of this year’s nominees include Steven Spielberg, Austin Butler, Cate Blanchett, Angela Bassett and Zendaya.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

