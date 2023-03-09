Quinta Brunson Embraces Colorblocking in Fendi Dress at Time’s Women of the Year Gala 2023

Quinta Brunson arrived on the red carpet for the 2023 Time Women of the Year Gala in Los Angeles on Wednesday displaying her love of colorblocking.

In honor of this year’s event, the actress wore a red and purple high-low dress with a draped beaded waist belt and a three-quarter-length sleeve from Fendi haute couture. She coordinated the dress with red strappy sandals from Stuart Weitzman. She accessorized with jewelry from Anabela Chan, including diamond and purple gemstone statement earrings.

Quinta Brunson at the 2023 Time Women of the Year Gala held at the Four Seasons Los Angeles on March 8. Gilbert Flores for Variety

To create her look for this year’s gala, the actress worked with her go-to stylist Bryon Javar. Javar has dressed Brunson in brands such as Aliette, Gaurav Gupta and Sergio Hudson.

The past year has been successful for Brunson’s career as an actress and writer. Her hit ABC sitcom “Abbott Elementary” has picked up numerous accolades at various awards shows, including the Emmys, Golden Globes and SAG Awards.

At the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards, the show took home the award for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series and actress Sheryl Lee Ralph won for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. At this year’s Golden Globe Awards in January, Brunson took home the award for Best Performance in Television Series — Musical or Comedy. At the SAG Awards in February, the entire cast of “Abbott Elementary” was honored with the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.

“Abbott Elementary” is in its second season and was renewed for a third in January.

Time magazine’s Women of the Year Gala celebrated its Women of the Year list, which highlights the achievements of women pursuing an equalized world. This year’s second annual event was notably held on International Women’s Day. The Women of the Year honorees included Cate Blanchett, Angela Bassett, Phoebe Bridgers, Quinta Brunson, Megan Rapinoe and Ramla Ali.