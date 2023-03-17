Quinta Brunson Welcomes Spring in Floral Top and Wraparound Skirt on ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’

Quinta Brunson was an advocate for spring and florals with her outfit on Friday’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” in Los Angeles.

Quinta Brunson arriving on the March 17 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.” COURTESY OF FOX

The actress, writer and producer arrived at the talk show in a cream-tonal ensemble, which featured a ribbed sweater with dainty red floral appliqués and a coordinating wraparound skirt. Her sweater had a pastel pink bordering along her neckline and around the cuff of her sleeves.

Brunson usually works with celebrity stylist and creative director Bryon Javar on her looks. Javar has worked with Jacob Latimore, Patti LaBelle and Marsai Martin.

Quinta Brunson on the March 17 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.” COURTESY OF FOX

While on the show, Brunson talked with Hudson about all of her recent projects, including her first New York Fashion Week show.

Outfitted in an ensemble from the designer himself, Brunson attended the Christian Siriano fashion show to view the brand’s fall 2023 ready-to-wear collection. She wore a plunging black gown with pointed detailing on the neckline and a black sinamay oval hat. To the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards on March 10, Brunson wore a pink Greta Constantine gown with oversize, balloon sleeves and a trumpet-style silhouette.

Brunson stars, produces and writes for “Abbott Elementary.” The series, which won the “Best Musical/Comedy Series” Golden Globe in 2023, stars Sheryl Lee Ralph, Lisa Ann Walter and Tyler James Williams. Brunson is also gearing up for her “Saturday Night Live” debut on April 1, which will include a performance by Lil Yachty.

Stephanie Mills and Jennifer Hudson on the March 17 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.” COURTESY OF FOX

Stephanie Mills, who performed as Dorothy in the original production of “The Wiz,” was also a guest on Jennifer Hudson’s talk show. Mills arrived in a cheetah-print blouse and pants set with a sculpted black corset underneath. She sang her memorable singles, including “Be a Lion” and “Home,” allowing Hudson to sing with her for the ballad.