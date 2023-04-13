Quinta Brunson Chooses a Plunging Minidress With Ruched Sleeves for ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ Interview

Quinta Brunson made a dazzling arrival to Wednesday’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in a plunging black minidress.

Brunson’s gown included intense ruching around her padded balloon-like sleeves and a cinched body-con silhouette skirt.

Quinta Brunson on the April 12 episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” ABC

To create her looks, Brunson usually works with Bryon Javar, who also styles Karrueche and Marsai Martin.

When it came to hair, the “Abbott Elementary” creator and star wore Bantu knots, a new style for her that features sections of mini, twisted buns.

While on the show, Brunson spoke with Kimmel about the series, her “Saturday Night Live” hosting debut and meeting Barack Obama. The actress showed a video the former U.S. President recorded for her mother during Brunson’s opening monologue on “SNL.”

“When I first showed that at ‘SNL’ to the writers, they were like ‘Is this AI?’ and I was like “No, it’s really him!'”

Brunson joined the cast of “SNL” as a guest host on April 1 with musical guest Lil Yachty. For the opening monologue, Brunson wore a custom black Christian Siriano suit with high-fashion additions, including a mismatched hemline and ruffle detail.

The multi-hyphenate star is known to frequently wear an all-black look. She made her New York Fashion Week debut at Christian Siriano’s show in February, wearing a strapless v-neckline gown with a matching black saucer hat. To the Critics Choice Awards in January, she wore a black Robert Wun gown adorned in standout tulle detail.

Brunson is the creator of “Abbott Elementary” and stars in the series alongside Janelle James, Tyler James Williams, Lisa Ann Walter and Sheryl Lee Ralph. Taraji P. Henson joined one of the episodes of the show’s second season, portraying Janine Teagues’ (Brunson’s character) estranged mother. In 2023, the series received a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble In A Comedy Series. The season two finale of “Abbott Elementary” premieres on ABC on April 19.