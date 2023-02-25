×
Quinta Brunson Shines in Silver Dundas Confetti Dress for NAACP Image Awards 2023 Red Carpet

The "Abbott Elementary" star, executive producer and creator attended the coveted award ceremony among a slew of other stars, including Sheryl Lee Ralph, Serena Williams and Zendaya.

Quinta Brunson at the 54th NAACP Image Awards on Feb. 25 in Pasadena.
Janelle Monáe at the 54th NAACP Image Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California.
Angela Bassett at the 54th NAACP Image Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California.
Kerry Washington at the 54th NAACP Image Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California.
Viola Davis at the 54th NAACP Image Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California.
Quinta Brunson made a shimmering arrival to the 2023 NAACP Image Awards on Saturday in Pasadena, California. The “Abbott Elementary” star, creator and producer wore a silver strapless gown with sequins.

Quinta Brunson at the 54th NAACP Image Awards on Feb. 25 in Pasadena.
Quinta Brunson at the 54th NAACP Image Awards on Feb. 25 in Pasadena. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Brunson’s Dundas gown featured a confetti of silver attachments, which doubled as sequins with mirror-like reflections. The skirt had a gradient-ombre affect, turning from silver to gold. It included a high side slit.

For accessories, she wore Jared Lehr jewelry and a pair of silver strappy heels. Brunson collaborated with her longtime stylist Bryon Javar.

Her hair was styled into a middle part with her curly black tresses cascading down her back. When it came to makeup, Brunson brought the shine with glistening silver eye shadow, deep red blush and a glossy brown lip.

Quinta Brunson at the 54th NAACP Image Awards on Feb. 25 in Pasadena.
Quinta Brunson at the 54th NAACP Image Awards on Feb. 25 in Pasadena. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Brunson’s attendance at the awards ceremony follows her recent NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series, for her leading role in ABC’s “Abbott Elementary.” The show is in its second season and has already garnered high acclaim. The comedy series also stars Tyler James Williams, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Lisa Ann Walter.

Brunson’s appearance at the ceremony comes after several recent standout style moments. She attended her first New York Fashion Week show to view Christian Siriano‘s fall 2023 ready-to-wear collection, wearing a plunging black gown and a wide brimmed black hat.

Quinta Brunson at the 54th NAACP Image Awards on Feb. 25 in Pasadena.
Quinta Brunson at the 54th NAACP Image Awards on Feb. 25 in Pasadena. Gilbert Flores for Variety

At the 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards, she made a head-turning arrival in a glittery Robert Wun gown with dramatic tulle embellishments. She donned another tulle look to this year’s Golden Globe Awards, where she opted for a Christian Siriano gown with a mermaid-style silhouette.

The 2023 NAACP Image Awards honor the accomplishments of Black entertainers, activists and political leaders. This year’s ceremony will be hosted by Queen Latifah on Feb. 25 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif., with presenters including Zendaya, Janelle Monae and Kerry Washington. The event’s winners were announced prior to the ceremony, including Beyoncé, Rihanna, Jennifer Hudson, Viola Davis and Stacey Abrams.

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé's Fashion 'Renaissance'

Men's Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

'RuPaul's Drag Race' Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams' Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox's Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez's Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men's Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men's Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men's Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men's Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana's Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

