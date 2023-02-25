Quinta Brunson Shines in Silver Dundas Confetti Dress for NAACP Image Awards 2023 Red Carpet

Quinta Brunson made a shimmering arrival to the 2023 NAACP Image Awards on Saturday in Pasadena, California. The “Abbott Elementary” star, creator and producer wore a silver strapless gown with sequins.

Quinta Brunson at the 54th NAACP Image Awards on Feb. 25 in Pasadena. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Brunson’s Dundas gown featured a confetti of silver attachments, which doubled as sequins with mirror-like reflections. The skirt had a gradient-ombre affect, turning from silver to gold. It included a high side slit.

For accessories, she wore Jared Lehr jewelry and a pair of silver strappy heels. Brunson collaborated with her longtime stylist Bryon Javar.

Her hair was styled into a middle part with her curly black tresses cascading down her back. When it came to makeup, Brunson brought the shine with glistening silver eye shadow, deep red blush and a glossy brown lip.

Brunson’s attendance at the awards ceremony follows her recent NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series, for her leading role in ABC’s “Abbott Elementary.” The show is in its second season and has already garnered high acclaim. The comedy series also stars Tyler James Williams, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Lisa Ann Walter.

Brunson’s appearance at the ceremony comes after several recent standout style moments. She attended her first New York Fashion Week show to view Christian Siriano‘s fall 2023 ready-to-wear collection, wearing a plunging black gown and a wide brimmed black hat.

At the 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards, she made a head-turning arrival in a glittery Robert Wun gown with dramatic tulle embellishments. She donned another tulle look to this year’s Golden Globe Awards, where she opted for a Christian Siriano gown with a mermaid-style silhouette.

The 2023 NAACP Image Awards honor the accomplishments of Black entertainers, activists and political leaders. This year’s ceremony will be hosted by Queen Latifah on Feb. 25 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif., with presenters including Zendaya, Janelle Monae and Kerry Washington. The event’s winners were announced prior to the ceremony, including Beyoncé, Rihanna, Jennifer Hudson, Viola Davis and Stacey Abrams.