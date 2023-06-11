×
Rachel Brosnahan Goes Maximalist in Polka Dot Versace Dress With Butterfly Accents at the 2023 Tony Awards

Brosnahan currently shares the stage with Oscar Isaac in "The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window."

Rachel Brosnahan attends The 76th Annual Tony Awards on June 11 in New York City.
Rachel Brosnahan attended the Tony Awards on Sunday night in New York City.

The “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” star sported a black Versace dress covered in white polka dots, multicolored ladybugs and sequined butterfly appliques. The piece made its runway debut in Cannes, France in May as part of Versace’s La Vacanza collection, which was co-designed by Dua Lipa.

Brosnahan accessorized with diamond jewelry, including large statement earrings and an embellished bangle bracelet. The actress also wore a pair of high-heeled Versace sandals.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 11: Rachel Brosnahan attends The 76th Annual Tony Awards at United Palace Theater on June 11, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)
Brosnahan’s brown hair was swept up into a sleek bun. Her makeup consisted of light pink eyeshadow, lipstick and blush.

While she isn’t nominated for any Tonys this year, Brosnahan currently appears in the 2023 revival of “The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window.” Oscar Isaac also appears in the new adaptation of Lorraine Hansberry’s final play.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 11: Rachel Brosnahan attends The 76th Annual Tony Awards at United Palace Theater on June 11, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)
The Tony Awards have celebrated theater excellence since 1947. Held in New York, the annual ceremony honors the best plays and musicals of the year, including the stars and crew who bring them to life. The 76th annual Tonys occur on June 11 at the United Palace, with Oscar-winner Ariana DeBose taking on hosting duties for a second time. The evening’s top nominees include “Some Like It Hot,” “& Juliet” and “Shucked.”

Rachel Brosnahan Wears Versace La Vacanza at the 2023 Tony Awards

Cannes 2023: Getting Ready with Halima Aden x Jason Rembert

