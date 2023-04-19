Rachel Brosnahan Blooms in Floral Prada Dress at Canneseries International Festival 2023

Rachel Brosnahan arrived on the pink carpet of the Canneseries International Festival 2023 in Cannes, France, on Tuesday, wearing a spring-ready dress.

The actress wore a purple column dress with a white bust from Prada that featured a romantic floral print and a dramatic bow tail on the back. She completed the look with metallic silver platform sandals.

Rachel Brosnahan at Canneseries International Festival 2023. Getty Images

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” star regularly works with stylist Alexandra Mandelkorn to create her looks for red carpet appearances. Mandelkorn also works with Janelle Monáe, Jurnee Smollett and Christina Ricci.

Brosnahan attended the last day of Canneseries for the handprint ceremony, which marked the closing of the event.

Rachel Brosnahan at Canneseries International Festival 2023. Getty Images

On April 14, the fifth and final season of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” debuted on Prime Video. For the premiere of the show on April 11, the actress wore a Georges Hobeika dress with a bustier-style corset top and a sequined maxiskirt. She coordinated the dress with red peep-toe sandals.

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” broke ground for Brosnahan’s career as an actress. She won two consecutive Golden Globe Awards for Best Television Actress in a Musical/Comedy Series for her role in the show. In 2018, she also won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for the show.

Brosnahan will make her return to Broadway in a revival of the Lorraine Hansberry play “The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window,” debuting on April 25.