Rachel Brosnahan Does Denim-on-denim in Bustier Top and Miniskirt With 3D Flower Embellishment at Clarins Precious Intimate Dinner

The new luxury skincare line from Clarins, launched earlier this year, features products made from moonlight flower extract.

Rachel Brosnahan attends the Clarins Precious intimate dinner event on April 6 in New York City. Getty Images for Clarins USA

Rachel Brosnahan attended Clarins’ Precious Intimate Dinner on Thursday in New York, showcasing her love of her denim.

The actress wore a denim bustier top and a matching miniskirt with a 3D flower embellishment that transitioned into a side tail. Both denim pieces were from Magda Butrym.

Rachel Brosnahan attends the Clarins Precious intimate dinner event on April 6 in New York City. Getty Images for Clarins USA

Brosnahan coordinated the look with suede pointy-toe pumps. She accessorized her ensemble with jewelry from Rainbow K and Anita Ko.

To create her look, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” star worked with celebrity stylist Alexandra Mandelkorn, who also collaborates with Janelle Monáe, Jurnee Smollett and Laura Dern.

Rachel Brosnahan attends the Clarins Precious intimate dinner event on April 6 in New York City. Getty Images for Clarins USA

Clarins’ Precious line launched during Fashion Month. The brand introduced the line with an intimate dinner during Paris Fashion Week attended by Ashley Park, Elsa Hosk and Brooks Nader.

The new luxury beauty line from Clarins features products infused with moonlight flower cryoextract. The moonlight flower blooms one night a year and only for a few hours, bearing flowers that are so rare they are harvested by hand. The flowers are then immediately frozen to harness the cryoextract, meant to be anti-aging, an ingredient currently exclusive to Clarins.

Brosnahan is no stranger to the world of beauty and skin care. In 2019, Brosnahan became the first celebrity brand ambassador of the skin care brand Cetaphil. Brosnahan said she has been using Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser since she was 16 years old and wrestling for her high school team.

The actress is best known for her work on the Prime Video Series “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” The show garnered Brosnahan a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series in 2018 and two consecutive Golden Globe Awards for Best Actress Television Series – Musical or Comedy in 2018 and 2019.

