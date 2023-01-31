Rachel Brosnahan Shines in Lilac Rhinestone Crop Top and Slit Skirt on ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’

Rachel Brosnahan made a shimmering arrival to “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” appearing on Monday’s episode wearing a rhinestone top and skirt by Self-Portrait.

Rachel Brosnahan on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

Brosnahan was adorned head-to-toe in rhinestones, with a crop top and a maxiskirt that had a side slit. Over a matching lilac base, the embellished rhinestones added a chic, playful touch to Brosnahan’s monochromatic ensemble. The skirt had a dramatic amount of draping near her hips, influencing movement. Brosnahan accented her vibrant look with gold jewelry from Rainbow K and Yvonne Leon, including a pair of dainty hoop earrings and some coordinating midi rings. For shoes, she slipped into a pair of pointed-toe pumps. She usually works with Alexandra Mandelkorn for her outfits. When it came to hair, Brosnahan had it slicked back into a low, braided ponytail, with shell-like bangs framing her face. She opted for a pastel-themed makeup look, with a matte pink lip, rosy blush and smoky eye shadow.

On the show, Brosnahan talked about shooting the final season of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” connecting with her cast mates through pig therapy and what advice she would take from her character, Midge.

Brosnahan currently stars as Miriam “Midge” Maisel on the Prime Video series, which is gearing up to release its fifth and final season, with the release date not yet revealed. The series also stars Michael Zegen, Alex Borstein, Tony Shalhoub and Stephanie Hsu. Brosnahan is preparing to star in the play “The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window,” alongside Oscar Isaac. The acting duo play a married couple in Greenwich Village in the ’60s. Directed by Anne Kauffman, the play is the last staged play by Lorraine Hansberry, author of “A Raisin in the Sun.”

The limited run of “The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window,” beings Feb. 4 at the Brooklyn Academy of Music.