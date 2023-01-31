×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: January 31, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Couture Spring 2023 Trend: Pastels

Business

Canada Goose Gets into Resale

Fashion

Saint Laurent Said to Have Leased Founder’s Original Couture House

Rachel Brosnahan Shines in Lilac Rhinestone Crop Top and Slit Skirt on ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’

The actress is gearing up to star in the play "The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window" on Broadway and recently wrapped up filming the last season of Prime Video's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel."

Rachel Brosnahan on the Jan. 30 episode of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."
Rachel Brosnahan on Monday's episode of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert." Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

Rachel Brosnahan made a shimmering arrival to “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” appearing on Monday’s episode wearing a rhinestone top and skirt by Self-Portrait.

Rachel Brosnahan on the Jan. 30 episode of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."

Rachel Brosnahan on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

Brosnahan was adorned head-to-toe in rhinestones, with a crop top and a maxiskirt that had a side slit. Over a matching lilac base, the embellished rhinestones added a chic, playful touch to Brosnahan’s monochromatic ensemble. The skirt had a dramatic amount of draping near her hips, influencing movement. Brosnahan accented her vibrant look with gold jewelry from Rainbow K and Yvonne Leon, including a pair of dainty hoop earrings and some coordinating midi rings. For shoes, she slipped into a pair of pointed-toe pumps. She usually works with Alexandra Mandelkorn for her outfits. When it came to hair, Brosnahan had it slicked back into a low, braided ponytail, with shell-like bangs framing her face. She opted for a pastel-themed makeup look, with a matte pink lip, rosy blush and smoky eye shadow.

Related Galleries

Rachel Brosnahan on the Jan. 30 episode of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."

Rachel Brosnahan on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

On the show, Brosnahan talked about shooting the final season of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” connecting with her cast mates through pig therapy and what advice she would take from her character, Midge.

Rachel Brosnahan on the Jan. 30 episode of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."

Rachel Brosnahan on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

Brosnahan currently stars as Miriam “Midge” Maisel on the Prime Video series, which is gearing up to release its fifth and final season, with the release date not yet revealed. The series also stars Michael Zegen, Alex Borstein, Tony Shalhoub and Stephanie Hsu. Brosnahan is preparing to star in the play “The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window,” alongside Oscar Isaac. The acting duo play a married couple in Greenwich Village in the ’60s. Directed by Anne Kauffman, the play is the last staged play by Lorraine Hansberry, author of “A Raisin in the Sun.”

The limited run of “The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window,” beings Feb. 4 at the Brooklyn Academy of Music.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Rachel Brosnahan Shines in Rhinestone Crop Top on ‘Stephen Colbert’

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Rachel Brosnahan Shines in Rhinestone Crop Top on ‘Stephen Colbert’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Rachel Brosnahan Shines in Rhinestone Crop Top on ‘Stephen Colbert’

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Rachel Brosnahan Shines in Rhinestone Crop Top on ‘Stephen Colbert’

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Rachel Brosnahan Shines in Rhinestone Crop Top on ‘Stephen Colbert’

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Rachel Brosnahan Shines in Rhinestone Crop Top on ‘Stephen Colbert’

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Rachel Brosnahan Shines in Rhinestone Crop Top on ‘Stephen Colbert’

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Rachel Brosnahan Shines in Rhinestone Crop Top on ‘Stephen Colbert’

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Rachel Brosnahan Shines in Rhinestone Crop Top on ‘Stephen Colbert’

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Rachel Brosnahan Shines in Rhinestone Crop Top on ‘Stephen Colbert’

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Rachel Brosnahan Shines in Rhinestone Crop Top on ‘Stephen Colbert’

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Rachel Brosnahan Shines in Rhinestone Crop Top on ‘Stephen Colbert’

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Rachel Brosnahan Shines in Rhinestone Crop Top on ‘Stephen Colbert’

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Rachel Brosnahan Shines in Rhinestone Crop Top on ‘Stephen Colbert’

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Rachel Brosnahan Shines in Rhinestone Crop Top on ‘Stephen Colbert’

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Rachel Brosnahan Shines in Rhinestone Crop Top on ‘Stephen Colbert’

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Rachel Brosnahan Shines in Rhinestone Crop Top on ‘Stephen Colbert’

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Rachel Brosnahan Shines in Rhinestone Crop Top on ‘Stephen Colbert’

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Rachel Brosnahan Shines in Rhinestone Crop Top on ‘Stephen Colbert’

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Rachel Brosnahan Shines in Rhinestone Crop Top on ‘Stephen Colbert’

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Rachel Brosnahan Shines in Rhinestone Crop Top on ‘Stephen Colbert’

Hot Summer Bags

Rachel Brosnahan Shines in Rhinestone Crop Top on ‘Stephen Colbert’

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Rachel Brosnahan Shines in Rhinestone Crop Top on ‘Stephen Colbert’

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Rachel Brosnahan Shines in Rhinestone Crop Top on ‘Stephen Colbert’

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Rachel Brosnahan Shines in Rhinestone Crop Top on ‘Stephen Colbert’

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Rachel Brosnahan Shines in Rhinestone Crop Top on ‘Stephen Colbert’

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Rachel Brosnahan Shines in Rhinestone Crop Top on ‘Stephen Colbert’

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Rachel Brosnahan Shines in Rhinestone Crop Top on ‘Stephen Colbert’

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Rachel Brosnahan Shines in Rhinestone Crop Top on ‘Stephen Colbert’

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Rachel Brosnahan Shines in Rhinestone Crop Top on ‘Stephen Colbert’

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Rachel Brosnahan Shines in Rhinestone Crop Top on ‘Stephen Colbert’

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Rachel Brosnahan Shines in Rhinestone Crop Top on ‘Stephen Colbert’

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Rachel Brosnahan Shines in Rhinestone Crop Top on ‘Stephen Colbert’

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Rachel Brosnahan Shines in Rhinestone Crop Top on ‘Stephen Colbert’

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Rachel Brosnahan Shines in Rhinestone Crop Top on ‘Stephen Colbert’

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Rachel Brosnahan Shines in Rhinestone Crop Top on ‘Stephen Colbert’

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Rachel Brosnahan Shines in Rhinestone Crop Top on ‘Stephen Colbert’

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Rachel Brosnahan Shines in Rhinestone Crop Top on ‘Stephen Colbert’

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Rachel Brosnahan Shines in Rhinestone Crop Top on ‘Stephen Colbert’

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Rachel Brosnahan Shines in Rhinestone Crop Top on ‘Stephen Colbert’

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Rachel Brosnahan Shines in Rhinestone Crop Top on ‘Stephen Colbert’

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Rachel Brosnahan Shines in Rhinestone Crop Top on ‘Stephen Colbert’

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad