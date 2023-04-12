Rachel Brosnahan Makes Fiery-red Statement in Sculpted Bustier Top and Sequined Skirt at ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Season 5 Premiere

Rachel Brosnahan made a dazzling red arrival to “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” season 5 premiere in New York on Tuesday.

The actress, who stars in the Prime Video series, arrived at the red-carpet premiere in a bustier-style corset top with a twisted neckline adornment, paired with a red-sequined maxi skirt. The look included skin-tone straps and a form fit throughout. Brosnahan usually collaborates with stylist Alexandra Mandelkorn on her outfits.

Rachel Brosnahan at “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” season 5 premiere on April 11 in New York City. Getty Images for Prime Video

Marin Hinkle, Tony Shalhoub and Alex Borstein were among the other cast members who attended the season 5 premiere, which will be the show’s final season. “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” premiered in 2017 and has earned a number of awards, including an Emmy in 2019 for Outstanding Period Costumes.

Brosnahan has embraced a number of standout looks throughout the month of April. While promoting the show in New York City on Sunday, Brosnahan went plaid in a Thom Browne shorts set, which she paired with a crop white button-up and a matching plaid tie. She embraced a denim Magda Butrym skirt set to the Clarins Precious intimate dinner on April 6, which included a floral adornment on her hip. She arrived at the 2023 PaleyFest LA on April 4 in a form-fit Altuzarra maxi dress.

Brosnahan took to her Instagram in November to share a heartfelt message about the series concluding, with part of her caption reading, “This thing was lightning in a bottle. A cast, a crew and creators who got to time travel for 5 years together. It changed my life. I’m eternally grateful. I’ll have more words later, but for now… Thank you and goodnight.”

The first three episodes of the final season of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” will release on Prime Video on Friday.