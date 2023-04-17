×
 
Rachel McAdams Dons Cutouts in Red Dress to ‘Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret’ Premiere

The actress stars in the new film about a teenager trying to discover her religious identity.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 15: Rachel McAdams attends the "Are You There God It's Me, Margaret." Los Angeles Premiere at the Regency Village Theatre on April 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)
Rachel McAdams attends the "Are You There God It's Me, Margaret." Los Angeles premiere on April 15. Getty Images

Rachel McAdams attended the premiere of “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” in Los Angeles on Saturday, wearing cutouts on the red carpet.

The actress wore a red Victoria Beckham dress with an asymmetrical skirt, cutout detail at the bodice and shoulder, and bell sleeves. She coordinated the dress with ankle-strap sandals from Jimmy Choo.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 15: Rachel McAdams attends the "Are You There God It's Me, Margaret." Los Angeles Premiere at the Regency Village Theatre on April 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)
Rachel McAdams attends the “Are You There God It’s Me, Margaret” Los Angeles premiere on April 15. Getty Images

McAdams’ look was from Victoria Beckham’s resort 2023 collection, which was inspired by model and actress Lauren Hutton and her character in “American Gigolo.”

The star accessorized with jewelry from Vrai, including lab-grown diamond stud earrings, an ear cuff in white gold with lab-grown diamonds and three white gold and lab-grown diamond earrings.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 15: Rachel McAdams attends the "Are You There God It's Me, Margaret." Los Angeles Premiere at the Regency Village Theatre on April 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)
Rachel McAdams attends the “Are You There God It’s Me, Margaret” Los Angeles premiere on April 15. Getty Images

To create her look for the premiere, McAdams worked with celebrity stylist duo Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn, who also style Jennifer Lopez, Lily Collins and Christine Ko.

The cutout trend has come to dominate the red carpets this year. In January, Taylor Schilling wore a black cutout dress to the premiere of “Dear Edward.” For the Los Angeles premiere of “Creed III,” Chloe Bailey wore a black cutout dress from Dion Lee.

“Are You There God? It’s Me Margaret” marks McAdams’ first film project since 2022’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” The film tells the story of an adolescent girl raised by a Christian mother and a Jewish father who begins to ask questions about religion and faith. Abby Ryder Fortson, Elle Graham, Kathy Bates and Herb Simon are also featured in the cast. “Are You There God? It’s Me Margaret” premieres in the U.S. on April 28.

