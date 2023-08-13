Rachel Sennott Goes Biker Chic in Leather Dion Lee Set at Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood Event

Rachel Sennott attended Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood event in Los Angeles on Thursday.

The actress sported a leather ensemble by Australian designer Dion Lee, which consisted of a bustier and micro mini skirt with motorcycle jacket-inspired details. Sennott completed her look with a pair of zebra print mules.

Rachel Sennott attends Variety ’s Power of Young Hollywood on Aug. 10 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Hairdresser Sami Knight straightened Sennott’s shoulder-length brunette tresses, while makeup artist Molly Greenwald gave her a brown smokey eye and a nude lip.

Sennott’s new film, “Bottoms,” premieres Aug. 25. The teen sex comedy costars Ayo Edebiri of FX’s “The Bear” and supermodel Kaia Gerber.

Sennott’s meteoric rise began with the 2020 comedy “Shiva Baby.” She later shared the screen with Pete Davidson in the slasher film “Bodies Bodies Bodies” before scoring a supporting role in HBO’s “The Idol.”

Rachel Sennott attends Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood on Aug. 10 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

“Bottoms” isn’t Sennott’s only release this year. She also appears in the upcoming drama “Finalmente l’alba,” which will premiere at the Venice International Film Festival in September. Starring “Pam & Tommy” actress Lily James, the period flick takes place in 1950s Rome.

Production of Sennott’s next project, “Holland, Michigan,” is currently on pause amdist the ongoing Screen Actors Guild strike.

A-listers like Margot Robbie, Matt Damon and Fran Drescher are also striking alongside their union, with Damon and his “Oppenheimer” costars Florence Pugh, Emily Blunt and Cillian Murphy walking out of the film’s July premiere in London. The Emmy Awards, which were slated to take place on Sept. 18, have now been postponed until January due to the strike.

Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood event spotlights the publication’s annual Young Hollywood Issue and its Young Hollywood Impact List. The Impact List profiles top young actors, musicians and content creators in the entertainment industry. This year’s event was presented by For the Music. Honorees included Sydney Sweeney, Noah Schnapp and Steve Lacy.