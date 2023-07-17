×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday’s Digital Daily: July 17, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Men's

Lessons to Learn From Breakout Men’s Brands

Fashion

10 Questions With Lagos Space Programme

Fashion

Singer, Actress and Style Icon Jane Birkin Dies at Home in Paris

Rachel Weisz Suits Up in Brunello Cucinelli With Daniel Craig Channeling James Bond for Wimbledon Men’s Singles Final

The celebrity couple attended the final day of Wimbledon and the high-stakes match between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz.

Daniel Craig wife, Rachel Weisz, wimbledon 2023 mens singles finals, celebrities at wimbledon
Idina Menzel arrives on day one of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon. Picture date: Monday July 3, 2023. (Photo by Victoria Jones/PA Images via Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 03: Shanina Shaik poses in the evian VIP Suite on day one of Wimbledon 2023 on July 3, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for evian)
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 03: Pixie Lott poses in the evian VIP Suite on day one of Wimbledon 2023 on July 3, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for evian)
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 03: Jelena Djokovic smiles while watching Pedro Cachín V Novak Djokovic on day one of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 03, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
View ALL 90 Photos

Actress Rachel Weisz and her husband actor Daniel Craig attended the final day of the Men’s Singles Wimbledon championship on Sunday, taking a formal approach to tennis spectator style.

For the high-stakes game between Serbia’s Novak Djokovic and Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz, the celebrity couple kept it classic. Weisz wore a crisp white shirt with a gray undercollar and a beige shawl collar suit by Brunello Cucinelli. Craig channeled his James Bond character’s style in a signature gray suit, a navy, white and gray striped tie and a white shirt. He accessorized with a cranberry pocket square in a three-point style. Both Weisz and Craig opted for sunglasses, with Weisz selecting a cat-eye style and Craig wearing square frames.

Daniel Craig wife, Rachel Weisz, wimbledon 2023 mens singles finals, celebrities at wimbledon, LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 16: Actors, Daniel Craig (R) and Rachel Weisz (L) are seen in the Royal Box ahead of the Men's Singles Final between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Carlos Alcaraz of Spain on day fourteen of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 16, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
Actors Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig are seen in the Royal Box ahead of the Men’s Singles Final between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Carlos Alcaraz of Spain on day fourteen of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 on July 16 in London. Getty Images

The final game of Wimbledon between Djokovic and Alcaraz had fans on the edge of their seats, with Djokovic even smashing his racket in frustration at one point. In the end, Alcaraz came out victorious winning his first Wimbledon title, leaving Djokovic, who was the favorite to win, with his first Men’s Singles finals loss at the All England Club in more than a decade.

Daniel Craig wife, Rachel Weisz, wimbledon 2023 mens singles finals, celebrities at wimbledon, LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 16: Actors, Daniel Craig (R) and Rachel Weisz (L) are seen in the Royal Box ahead of the Men's Singles Final between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Carlos Alcaraz of Spain on day fourteen of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 16, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig are seen in the Royal Box ahead of the Men’s Singles Final between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Carlos Alcaraz of Spain on day fourteen of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 on July 16 in London. Getty Images

Alcaraz won the U.S. Open in 2022 and previously lost to Djokovic at this year’s French Open semifinals. Djokovic’s loss cost him the opportunity this year to become the first player since 1969 to achieve the Grand Slam in men’s singles, winning all four tournaments in one year.

Related Articles

Weisz had a busy start to the first half of 2022. In April, her new Prime Video TV series “Dead Ringers” debuted on the streaming platform. The show is a gender-swapped remake of the 1988 psychological thriller of the same name starring Jeremy Irons.

Last fall, Craig was busy running the movie promotional circuit for “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.” The film is the sequel to the 2019 film “Knives Out.”

Rachel Weisz Suits Up With Daniel Craig in James Bond Look: Wimbledon

A Boss Always with Nina Dobrev

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad