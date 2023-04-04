Rachel Weisz Embraces Romance in Braided Red Dress at ‘Dead Ringers’ World Premiere

Rachel Weisz donned a romantic red ensemble at the world premiere of “Dead Ringers” on Monday in New York City.

The actress, who stars in the Prime Video series, arrived on the red carpet in a full-length Valentino gown with a braided halter neckline and a braided detail around her chest. The dress is from Valentino’s fall 2011 couture collection.

Rachel Weisz at the world premiere of Prime Video’s “Dead Ringers” on April 3 in New York City. Getty Images

For the occasion, the actress worked with celebrity stylist Kate Young, who has also outfitted Sophie Turner, Michelle Williams and Jennifer Lawrence.

In the series, Weisz portrays two gynecologists known as the Mantle twins. The series, executive produced by Weisz and written by Alice Birch, is a gender-swap adaptation of the 1988 film of the same name by David Cronenberg.

“Dead Ringers” episodes will drop on Prime Video on April 21. The series also features Emily Meade, Britne Oldford, Jennifer Ehle and Poppy Liu.

Weisz, who is married to actor Daniel Craig, is known for her standout roles in “The Mummy” and the 2005 film “The Constant Gardener,” which earned her an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. In 2021, she joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe, starring in “Black Widow.” The actress is also known to frequent red carpets in stunning looks. To the Golden Globe Awards in January, she went minimal in a strapless Tom Ford gown with a standout white border.