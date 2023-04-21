Rachel Weisz Suits Up in Crystal-embellished Velvet Blazer by The Vampire’s Wife on ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’

Rachel Weisz put a shimmering spin on the classic power suit while appearing on Thursday’s episode of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

Continuing to promote her new Prime Video show “Dead Ringers,” she wore the School Blazer and the School Trousers by The Vampire’s Wife, which featured diamantés over a black velvet fabric.

Rachel Weisz during the April 20 episode of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.” Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

While on the show, the actress talked with Colbert about the “Star Wars” films, her family and the new series, which premiered on April 21.

“Daniel and our daughter have been watching ‘Star Wars’. She’s nearly 5 and it was like a father-daughter bonding experience,” Weisz, who is married to Daniel Craig, said on the show, later adding that she isn’t super familiar with the movie franchise. “I’m not deep into it, but my daughter and her dad, my daughter got obsessed. She kept saying ‘Google this, Google this!'”

Weisz produces and stars in the “Dead Ringers,” a limited series based on the 1988 film of the same name by David Cronenberg. She plays identical codependent twins who are OBGYNs with dysfunctional private lives.

For the series premiere in New York on April 4, she stunned in a Valentino halter-neck gown with braided detail. The red floor-length dress was from the brand’s fall 2011 couture collection. Weisz delivered another signature style look at the Golden Globe Awards in January, going minimal in a strapless Tom Ford gown with a statement white border.

As an actress, Weisz has had a slew of standout roles, including starring in “The Mummy” and the film “The Constant Gardener,” in which she won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in 2006. She is also a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, starring as Melina in the 2021 film “Black Widow” alongside Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh.