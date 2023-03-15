Rachel Zegler Graces the Red Carpet in Plunging Elie Saab Dress at ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ Los Angeles Premiere

Rachel Zegler arrived at the Los Angeles premiere for “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” on March 14, sparkling like a diamond on the red carpet in a crystal and beaded encrusted Elie Saab Couture gown.

The mostly sheer dress featured a plunging neckline with choker detail, and a long blue train, and underscores the continuation of the sheer-fashion trend. Zegler styled the gown with Tiffany & Co. earrings and an ear cuff and rings from Kat Kim.

Rachel Zegler attends the premiere of Warner Bros.’ “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” on March 14 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Zegler’s look was specifically from Elie Saab’s fall 2022 couture collection. WWD characterized the collection as an ode to the crepuscule, a game of shadows drawn in contrasts between geometric lines and rounded, sun-like forms. The gowns were also described as red-carpet friendly.

To create her look for the premiere, Zegler worked with stylist Sarah Slutsky. In addition to Zegler, Slutsky is also dressing Lucy Liu and Grace Caroline Currey, who star in the film. Slutsky’s other clients include Hannah Bronfman, Julia Schlaepfer and Djouliet Amara.

Rachel Zegler attends the premiere of Warner Bros.’ “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” on March 14 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Zegler is considered one of Hollywood’s youngest rising stars. The actress got her big break when she was cast in Steven Spielberg’s remake of “West Side Story,” which garnered her the 2021 Golden Globe Award for Best Actress Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy. This made her the first Colombian actress and first Latina actress to ever win the award.

Zegler is in post-production for the live-action adaptation of Disney’s 1937 film “Snow White,” where she will star as the title character.

“Shazam! Fury of the Gods” is a sequel to the 2019 DC film “Shazam!” The action-adventure stars Zachary Levi returning in the title role, along with Adam Brody, Asher Angel, Zegler, Meagan Good, Lucy Liu, Djimon Hounsou and Helen Mirren. The film will be released in theaters on March 17.